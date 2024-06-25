Harry Styles, a viral video and the case of the missing KitKat Chunky.

You know it's not the same as it was. And by 'it', I am referring to a time before I learned that Harry Styles was a filthy KitKat Chunky thief.

Confused? Me too.

Let me explain.

UK comedian Joe Lycett sold Harry Styles a rather rogue painting. In a video posted to TikTok, the 35-year-old comedian shared his story and it is HARROWING.

"Harry Styles bought a painting off me and has not paid his invoice," Lycett began in a TikTok. The comedian painted his own version of David Hockney’s 2023 portrait of Styles, replacing the singer's handsome head with an 'egg' shaped noggin.

Stunning.

"Unbelievably, he loved it so much that he asked me to buy it," Lycett said. He posted a screenshot that the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer sent him which read: "I think it’s incredibly important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting ways with this masterpiece, I’d like to hang it in my home immediately. Hope you’ve been well. H."

Lycett revealed they "agreed on the very reasonable price" of £6 ($11.40 AUD) and a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter in exchange for the painting.

He sent the painting to Styles and waited expectantly for his payment.

"I put an invoice in there with a reminder that payment was now due and finally, after quite a lot of nudging, something arrived," Lycett told his followers.

But this is where the plot thickens. While either Styles or someone representing the singer sent the money in coins, there was no KitKat Chunky to be seen. What gives, Hazza?

You just won a Grammy last year, this surely can't be a sign of the times.

The comedian captioned the video: "Harry Styles seemingly can’t shell out for a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter. It’s not the same as it was."

Harry Styles? More like Harry Not-To-Be-Trusted-In-The-Choccy-Aisle???

"There was no Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter. Harry has now entirely stopped responding to me," Lycett continues, as he showed a screenshot that said Styles had "seen" the message in their Instagram DMs.

The audacity.

"God, I feel like Zayn [Malik]," he joked. "Where is my Kit Kat?"

The TikTok has been flooded by comments. Many have defended the pop star, explaining this is just his sense of humour.

"This is so Harry of him," wrote one comment.

"Harry definitely neglected to add the KitKat to keep the banter going," another offered.

However, there is a fine line between humour and hostility.

That line is a KitKat Chunky.

Others had more reasonable replies.

"Small claims court it is," advised one user.

"I’d put a claim in for a Biscoff KitKat Chunky as well... for the inconvenience," offered another.

Let's take this all the way to the Supreme Court, I say.

We may never know what happened to this man's misplaced chocolate bar, or what exactly goes on in Harry Styles' mind, but we do know that Joe Lycett has a paintbrush ready to wield and an unsatiated appetite for a KitKat Chunky.

Feature image: TikTok/@joelycetthun/Getty.