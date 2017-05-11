News
fashion

Fan gets hit in the head by Harry Styles' Gucci shoe, declares it best day ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having the chance to meet your idol is a dream few of us will actually realise.

Even fewer will get the opportunity to be close enough to physically touch them.

As for copping their shoe to the head? Well, as far as we know it’s only ever happened to one – with a Gucci shoe no less.

After attending his performance outside the Today Show in New York, Harry Styles super fan Valerie said she experienced exactly that.


She even ended up meeting the singer again at another performance the following day. There were no flying feet involved.

This time she was able to get a selfie with him, as well as a picture of their matching hand tattoos.

Naturally the shoe incident had many Styles’ fans talking, with many saying she was “living the dream”.

“SHE IS LITERALLY LIVING THE DREAM OF MANY, INCLUDING ME???????? I SO HAPPY FOR HER,” read one tweet.

It’s a story to tell the grandkids for shoe.

Tags: entsteam , facebook-rogue , facebook-tg , harry-styles , shoe

