"Holy f**king s**t." The world reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview.

If you have been anywhere near the internet today, it's likely that you would have either seen snippets or watched the entirety of the explosive Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

And we KNOW you definitely have feelings about it.

Watch the moment Prince Harry spoke openly about Meghan Markle's mental health during the birth of their son, Archie. Post continues after video.

We thought it would be good to group all of our feelings together in the form of tweets, so we can capture this hectic moment in history and cry/smile/throw things at the screen in unison.

So, here is how the world reacted to the tell-all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview - in 280 characters at a time.

When the royal family allegedly feared Archie would be "too dark".

A shocking moment in the interview was when Harry and Meghan shared there were concerns from the royal family about the colour of Archie's skin.

But it seems the racism stretched well beyond just their son, and Meghan was allegedly dealing with racism regularly.

When Meghan admitted she reached a "breaking point".

A theme throughout the interview was definitely the turmoil Meghan Markle was subjected to when she 'joined' the royal family. While we were aware before this conversation that she had it tough, the Duchess said she was pushed to "breaking point" and that suicidal thoughts were keeping her awake at night.

When Meghan and Harry shared they're expecting a baby girl.

When Prince Charles stopped taking Prince Harry's calls.

Prince Harry reflected on his damaged relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

When Harry said they're living off Princess Diana's inheritance.

We found out during the interview that Princess Diana had saved some money for Prince Harry and it was this inheritance that meant Harry and Meghan were able to flee the royal family and start their new life.

When Archie told his parents to "drive safe".

Twitter is convinced that Archie somehow knows about how his grandmother died and tries to protect his parents with this piece of advice.

The comparisons made between Meghan and Princess Diana.

Since going official with Prince Harry, many comparisons have been made between Meghan and her mother-in-law. Both are seen as rule-breaking, brilliant and independent women who cause change and make a lasting impact.

It seems this interview has perpetuated this narrative even further.

There was also a lot of talk around Prince Harry following in his mother's footsteps.

What's next for Harry and Meghan...

After laying it all out on the table, there's definitely concern about how the palace and the press will handle this interview, with many theorising they will be vilifying Meghan once again.

Here's hoping that's not the case and the couple can crack on with their non-royal life in peace.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: Mamamia.