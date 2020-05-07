The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Erm. Apparently Harry Jowsey had a secret girlfriend who wasn’t Francesca Farago after Too Hot To Handle.

Too Hot to Handle star, Chloe Veitch has shared a rather interesting detail about Harry Jowsey’s relationship timeline and we are disappointed to say the least.

According to Chloe, Jowsey had a short relationship with Australia’s Next Top Model star, Annelese Milton, after the show finished filming last year.

Meaning his relationship with fellow Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago was… temporarily put on hold.

When speaking to GQ Australia about this sudden shift, Hemsworth explained that after working his butt off for the past decade, it is a little daunting to be in this place of unknown.

"It’s probably the first time in about 10 years that I don’t know what I’m doing for the next six months. I don’t have it all mapped out. To some degree, it’s nice not to have a schedule, but the unknown and the uncertainty is intimidating," he begins.

"I’ve spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload. So much of my energy has been geared towards that, and then having kids at the same time, I’ve been constantly trying to find the balance. I’ve really yearned for more stillness and felt a definite need to slow down. Not having a schedule in front of me has made me reposition my values and what’s important, and I think most people are having those kinds of thoughts right now."



But while he understands he comes from a place of privilege, he reminded us that celebrities are stuck just like the rest of us.

"It makes me realise how little control we have over these things, whether it’s the bushfires or coronavirus. They don’t discriminate, we’re all vulnerable to it," he shared.

4. "Welcome to the world." Chloë Sevigny has shared the first photo of her baby boy.

American actress Chloë Sevigny has shared the first picture of her baby boy on Instagram, who was born on May 2.

The 45-year-old wrote in a caption: "Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković... Thank you to all the staff at Mt. Sinai East for your bravery, perseverance and kindness..."

The new mum has previously extended her solidarity to other expecting mothers that are giving birth in the wake of COVID-19, and expressed her gratitude for the New York nurses for being "so gentle and patient".

"Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time," she finished the post.

5. OK... we're 85% sure how to pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes' baby son's name.

Yesterday, we held on to the belief that Elon Musk and Grimes were trolling us with their baby name, X Æ A-12 Musk.

(I want it known that I just attempted to type that out myself, but I couldn’t figure out… how, so it will be copy and pasted from here on out).

But, there’s been a development, and we can confirm that this name is in fact real. Legit. That’s their newborn baby son’s name.

On Tuesday, Musk announced his son’s birth when he tweeted that Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and the baby boy were doing well and shared an image of himself holding his son, prompting his followers to ask the next logical question: What’s the baby’s name?

“X Æ A-12 Musk,” he replied to one.

Most people thought it was a joke, because… well it seems obvious why people would think it was a joke, right?

On Wednesday, Grimes explained the meaning behind the actually real, not-a-joke name in her own tweet:

That makes sense (it doesn’t), but Musk then corrected her because she got the name of their favourite aircraft wrong and she had to remind him she’d just given birth so cut her some slack, man.

Now we’re all caught up, but that leaves us with another important question to be answered: How the heck do you pronounce X Æ A-12?

