Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has promised to unearth never-before-heard information about their time in the royal family - and the impending second instalment is where we're expected to hear the bulk of that.

The next and final three episodes of Harry & Meghan - titled Volume II - drops this Thursday. And like the first instalment, it comes out at an interesting time.

Volume I was released during Prince William and Kate Middleton's US tour, the first one in eight years, while Volume II will air on the same day that Kate, William, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will gather at Westminster Abbey.

The royals will attend Together at Christmas, a special carol event (set to air on Christmas Eve in the UK) hosted by the Princess of Wales. The event will pay tribute to the late Queen as well as other UK community leaders.

Ahead of Harry & Meghan Volume II on Thursday, here's everything we can expect.

When will Harry & Meghan Volume II come out?

The second and final instalment of the couple's docuseries will come out on December 15 at 7pm, AEST - so cancel all plans and settle in.

What will Harry & Meghan Volume II cover?

To recap, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan featured interviews with the Sussexes, their friends, colleagues, and a handful of choice commentators, as well as footage and photographs captured by the couple themselves.

It primarily focused on how the couple met, fell in love and got engaged, and the racism and bullying Meghan faced before their wedding.

The new trailer suggests the first episode of the second instalment will start with the May 2018 royal wedding, then get into the lead up and the moment the couple left the institution.

The minute-and-20-second clip opens with Prince Harry questioning what would have happened to them had they stayed.

Meghan discusses having their security pulled while their location was broadly known to the general public. And Harry claims the couple experienced "institutional gaslighting".

Then Harry drops what seems to be a bombshell. He says, "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

However, he stops short of identifying who "they" refers to.

Christopher Bouzy, a software engineer responsible for the program that unearthed the troll accounts that harassed Meghan, also mentions "they".

"They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation," Bouzy says.

While Meghan speaks about the period before they left, saying: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

Similar to the format of the first three episodes, the new trailer shows that the second instalment will give a further glimpse into the couple's lives - sharing more unseen photos and videos of them.

That includes video footage from the day they left the UK on "the freedom flight" as Harry calls it.

Yep, keen.

Watch the full trailer for Harry & Meghan Volume Two below.

