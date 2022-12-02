Unseen photos and subtle references: 10 details you missed in Netflix's Harry & Meghan trailer.

Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated documentary series.

The streaming platform dropped the 59-second clip for Harry & Meghan on Friday, which includes never-before-seen photos of the couple, including one from their wedding reception and Meghan's pregnancy.

According to Netflix's statement, the six-episode series will explore the early days of the couple's relationship and the challenges they faced which led to their leaving the royal family.

Not only will it feature Harry and Meghan but also their family and friends, "most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed".

Watch the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-anticipated Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan here.

Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus, the trailer has been released at a very interesting time as Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their US tour, the first one in eight years.

While Netflix is yet to announce when the series will air, reports suggest it'll premiere on December 8.

Ahead of the first episode, here are 10 details you probably missed in the Harry & Meghan trailer.

1. The couple at Frogmore.

The first of various never-before-seen photos is one with Harry and Meghan relaxing in a kitchen after attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020.

It's believed the image was taken at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

Image: Netflix.

2. An unseen wedding photo.

Although the public watched the majority of the couple's 2018 wedding on television, the trailer includes one which wasn't broadcasted.

It shows Harry and Meghan happily dancing at their reception. And according to royal fans, there's Mike and Zara Tindall in the background.

Image: Netflix.

3. The couple and Guy.

Meghan has previously spoken about her beloved rescue dog, Guy the beagle. She adopted him before meeting Harry and had him flown over to the UK to be with them in 2018.

The trailer features another previously unseen photo of the couple with Guy, and another of Meghan with him and their black labrador thought to be named Pula.

Image: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

4. Their love for Botswana.

The trailer also shows some of Harry and Meghan's more intimate moments as a couple, including various photos of them in Botswana.

Image: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

The country holds a special place in the couple's hearts, having visited there early in their relationship in 2016.

And when Harry proposed to Meghan, the custom ring he gave her included two diamonds from his mother's collection and one centre diamond from Botswana.

5. Harry and his guitar.

Harry loves his guitar; it features multiple times in the trailer.

Not only is it in the photo of him with Meghan and Guy, but there's also another image of him in the trailer playing it.

Image: Netflix.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall when he serenades Meghan.

6. Meghan's pregnancy.

A brief shot in the trailer shows a private photo taken when Meghan was pregnant, standing on a beach cradling her bump.

It's not clear whether the photo was taken while she was pregnant with the couple's son, Archie, or their daughter, Lilibet.

Image: Netflix.

7. The only shot of other royals.

Throughout the clip, other members of the royal family are only featured once, and it's in a photo taken at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in 2019.

It shows Meghan and Harry sitting directly behind Prince William, Kate, then-Prince Charles and Camilla. No one is happy.

Image: Netflix.

8. How hard it was for Meghan.

There are also several clips in the trailer showing the emotional distress Meghan felt during her time as a working royal.

There's one image of her sitting on a chair with a $2,300 Hermes blanket with her head buried, and another of her looking stone-faced, standing alone in a large black hat on Remembrance Sunday in 2019.

Image: Netflix.

Image: Netflix.

The latter follows the only photo of the other royal family members, and we doubt that's a coincidence.

9. The reason they left.

At one point in the clip, Harry explains his decision to leave the institution he's always known.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family," he says to the camera.

The video then shows an image of Meghan, in which she appears to be crying in a car while looking at Harry.

Image: Netflix.

Happy tears?

10. Why they are making this documentary.

One of the final shots of the trailer shows the couple sitting on a couch looking distressed, with Meghan wiping tears from her eyes as they talk to the cameras.

Image: Netflix.

Meghan then speaks to camera and addresses why she wants to speak out again.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" she says.

Image: Netflix.

Yes, and we can't wait.

Harry & Meghan will premiere worldwide on Netflix soon.

Feature image: Netflix.