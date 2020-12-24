All the details you may have missed in Harry and Meghan's 2020 Christmas card.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their 2020 Christmas card ahead of their first family Christmas in the United States, in their new home in Montecito, California.

The card - which is an illustration based on a photo of Meghan, Harry, Archie and their two pups, Pula and Guy - was released by the animal welfare charity Mayhew on Thursday.

And we can't help but notice 19-month-old Archie looking like the spitting image of his father, right down to his red hair.

Watch: Here's what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked like as babies until now. Post continues below.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

The spokesperson also revealed some cute details about the scene and its sentimental value to the family.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the representative shared.

The image reveals a look at Archie's playhouse, complete with blue shutters and awning.

Inside the card, Meghan (who is a patron for the charity Mayhew) explained that this year, her family have made donations to numerous charities that are close to their hearts.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," Meghan wrote.

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

In the past two years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their equally adorable Christmas cards with us.

In 2019, the family of three spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island. In their festive card, Archie was front and centre.

In 2018, the newlywed couple shared a never-before-seen snap from their wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Meanwhile, another royal family have shared their festive card ahead of Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Monaco's royal family shared a glamorous family portrait on their official Facebook page. In the photo, Prince Albert stood beside Princess Charlene, while their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, sat below them inside the Palace's Hall of Mirrors.

"May the spirit of Christmas be with you throughout the New Year/ We wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2021," the family shared in the card.

Image: Facebook.

It's a striking departure from Princess Charlene's most recent public appearance, where she debuted an edgy new haircut - a semi-shaved 'do.

Feature image: Twitter @themayhew