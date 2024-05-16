Why everyone's talking about this Kansas City Chiefs player.

An American pro footballer has gone after working women, abortion and Pride month in a commencement address at a liberal arts college in the US over the weekend.

Harrison Butker, the kicker for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, delivered a commencement speech to the class of 2024 at Benedictine College in Kansas on May 11.

During his 20-minute speech, Butker, 28, addressed the women graduating, telling them they have been told "the most diabolical lies".

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," said the three-time Super Bowl champion.

"I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

Butker, who has previously made his conservative Catholic beliefs known, also attacked IVF, surrogacy and "dangerous gender ideologies".

"While COVID might have played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique," he said.

"The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

Butker then criticised Biden for opposing the Supreme Court's reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally," said Butker.

"He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies, that I'm sure to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice."

Butker's commencement speech received a standing ovation from graduates and other attendees. However, outside of Benedictine College, reactions have been less positive.

Over 100,000 individuals have signed a petition calling for his dismissal from the NFL since his speech and social media has been abuzz with various opinions on the matter.

Susannah Leisegang, a graphics design graduate and audience member, shared on TikTok that she and several other women booed Butker during his address.

"It was definitely horrible and it definitely made graduation feel a little less special knowing I had to sit through that and get told I'm nothing but a homemaker," she said.

Former NFL cheerleader for the Chiefs, Stefanie Hills, also posted a video to TikTok saying: "The best part of your speech when you said 'stay in your lane' 10 plus times. Bro, take your own advice."

The Chiefs declined to comment on Butker's address.

