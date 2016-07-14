Harriet Wran reveals her horror at her involvement in a Sydney drug dealer's murder.

Harriet Wran, the daughter of former NSW Premier Neville Wran, has spoken for the first time about her involvement in the murder of a Sydney drug dealer.

Facing a sentencing hearing in the NSW Supreme Court this morning, the 28-year-old said she will forever regret what happened the night of August 10, 2014, when Daniel McNulty was murdered in his own home in the inner-Sydney suburb of Redfern.

“I feel terrible,” she told the court, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“I am ashamed to have been involved in anything like that. I can’t believe someone died. I can’t believe someone was so badly hurt. No one should lose their life in those circumstances. But it happened and I have to come to terms with that it did.

“I regret every step I took that night.”

Wran is facing a maximum of 25 years behind bars for being an accessory to murder and robbery in company after her partner and an acquaintance fatally stabbed McNulty, 48, during a drug deal.

Unbeknown to Wran, Michael Lee and Lloyd Haines had planned to use a knife to intimidate McNulty into giving them more drugs, but a resulting scuffle in the bedroom of the unit soon proved deadly.

Wran, who was already high on ice at the time, was waiting in the living room when the stabbing occurred.

Both Lee and Haines men have pleaded guilty to murder, however the prosecution last week sensationally withdrew the same charge against Wran.

via Facebook.

At today's hearing, Wran described how she met an ice addict while at a rehabilitation clinic for her bulimia who ultimately introduced her to the drug, reports news.com.au.

“I was never going to do ice, it was in another league of drugs," she said. "When you see the billboards of people whose faces are rotting away from using it, that’s how I felt about using it.”

She admitted to previously abusing cocaine, ecstasy and Ritalin, but said once she had a hit of ice there was no going back.

“I never felt like I did [like] when I was using ice. I felt so different, more confident… there was a chemical high I didn’t know existed and I knew my brain was never going to forget that.

“Once the craving starts you can’t stop it … I cried all the way around to the dealer’s place.”

The sentencing hearing continues.