Every single photo from Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake's 1960s-themed 10th wedding anniversary party.

This weekend, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake celebrated 10 years of marriage the best way they know how - with a party. A 1960s-themed party. With all their closest pals.

As all themed parties thrown by celebrities make us do, we eagerly watched, swiped and liked all the content shared.

Hamish and Zoe wed in December 2012, surrounded by just 22 of their loved ones in the Wolgan Valley of NSW, north of the Blue Mountains.

They welcomed their son, Sonny in May 2014, and their daughter Rudy a few years later in July 2017.

And this weekend, the Blakes threw it back all the way to the '60s to celebrate 10 years of marriage together.

On Instagram, Hamish dedicated a post to his wife, writing: "58 years ago in 1964 my trillion carat wife @zotheysay and I tied the knot but I swear to god babe, it only feels like 10... (PS heckava night)."

The party also took place on Hamish's 41st birthday, meaning friend and co-host of Hamish and Andy, Andy Lee, had a few choice words to say himself.

"Happy birthday to the fellow who makes me laugh more than anyone in the world," he wrote.

"What a friendship! It feels like it’s been going since 1960. Here’s to another 80 years. Happy anniversary to the beautiful bride. You both picked winners."

He added: "And God help all the groomsman."

The pair celebrated in their Vaucluse home in Sydney, surrounded by a number of familiar faces including Andy, Ryan Shelton, Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and InStyle Australia's Editor In Chief, Justine Cullen.

To keep true to the theme, some guests were seen holding fake cigarettes and Zoe presented a pineapple tree where meats and veggies are stuck with skewered sticks.

Here's every single photo from the party for you to peruse.

