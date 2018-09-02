The 'other' men Hamish Blake wants us to remember and celebrate this Father's Day.

Father’s Day is here and Instagram is filled to the brim with Australians celebrating their Dads.

But while today is all about Dad’s, there’s some other important men Hamish Blake wants us to remember today.

The ‘Very Good Men’.

The Australian comedian, who will spend his Father’s Day with four-year-old son Sonny and one-year-old daughter Rudi in New York City, shared why we need to thank the other men in our children’s lives today.

“I’d like to take a moment on this Day Of Fathers to give a deep nod of thanks to all the Very Good Men (who aren’t fathers) in our kids lives,” the dad-of-two wrote on Instagram this morning.

“Dads are great, as the t shirt I made myself clearly states, but all parents know you need more blokes in your kids life than just Dad.

“Cousins, uncles, teachers, coaches etc. I’m so lucky to have mates who genuinely love our kids.”

The 36-year-old went on to share how he recently spent the night camping in New York City with his oldest child, Sonny, and two of his friends.

“Sonny doesn’t know it yet but making themed hats and camping in a park to play glow in the dark frisbee just to see the joy in a four year olds face is pretty rare for some guys in their mid 30’s to want to do (although we loved it too),” Hamish added.

“The time and effort these guys always put in, for the pure fun of making memories, is a gift given to him today that he may not appreciate for 20 years (like a Sydney Olympics pin if you got one in 1980),” he continued.

“But that’s what Very Good Men in our kids lives do, and we’re bloody lucky to have them.”

Hamish and his wife author Zoë Foster Blake are currently living with their two children in New York City.

The pair have moved to the Big Apple to “live and work for a while” as 37-year-old Zoë’s Go-To skincare launches in America’s Sephora stores.