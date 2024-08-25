The one interview answer that Hamish Blake still thinks about "all the time".

Hamish Blake has had plenty of memorable conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people, but there’s one that’s stuck with him more than any other.

During a recent appearance on ABC's The Assembly, the Aussie comedian reflected on an encounter with Virgin billionaire Richard Branson that unexpectedly shifted his perspective on what really matters in life.

The Assembly isn’t your typical interview show. It brings well-known guests together with a group of Australian university students who are on the autism spectrum and studying journalism.

The students are known for asking direct, thought-provoking questions that often take the conversation in unexpected directions.

It was during one of these sessions that a student named Silas asked Blake, “You’ve interviewed a lot of people over the years, what answer to a question has most changed your perspective on life?”

Blake quickly recalled a Hamish and Andy radio interview in which he and co-host Andy Lee spoke to Branson.

It began as a light-hearted chat, but quickly changed tone Hamish and Andy crew member Jack asked Branson a cheeky question.

"You’re a billionaire," Jack said. "Can we just go downstairs to the ATM, can you give me a thousand dollars? It's nothing to you, but it will change my month."

Everyone laughed, but Branson’s response was surprisingly serious.

"He looked at us and said, 'I'll tell you what — there's something I'd give you all my money for,'" Blake recalled.

The radio hosts pressed Branson to elaborate, and as Blake recalled, Branson added, "'Your age. I’d happily be broke and 22 rather than a billionaire at 68.'"

Blake was taken aback.

"I was like, 'That’s interesting'. Jack was 22, and we were like, 'What do you mean by that?' and he said, 'I’d happily be broke and 22 than a billionaire and 68,' or whatever he was at the time," he shared.

That conversation has stayed with Blake ever since. "It’s something I think about all the time," he admitted.

Branson's words hit home — money can fix things, but it can't buy back time or youth.

As Blake reflected, "It’s true. I think that it will be true for all of us. As we get older, you’re like, 'Okay, money’s a thing in life, a tool that can certainly take some bad situations and discomfort away, but it’s not happiness.' It’s nowhere near the exhilaration of getting to live, and all the best stuff is free."

The conversation also touched on Blake's friendship with longtime comedy partner Andy Lee.

When asked to list their relationship's "pros and cons," Blake quipped, "I haven't done the list for a while."

He described their bond as "a friend chemistry, but it's also a performer chemistry," adding, "It's almost like a dance. You just don't really have to think about it, you're just very easy around each other and it's very fun."

The Lego Masters host credited Lee's role in their success: "One of the huge things I'm grateful for to Andy is that I think he provided a lot of encouragement and courage to, kind of, go and do things and take risks when we were younger — and I’m really glad we did that."

The only con, Blake jokingly added: "He’s really finicky about the time."

Blake’s reflection is just one of the many revealing moments on the ABC series The Assembly, featuring Leigh Sales as she mentors autistic university students.

The series has also featured conversations with other big names like Sam Neill, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Delta Goodrem, Adam Goodes, and Amanda Keller.

