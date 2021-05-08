Hamish Blake has officially outdone himself with a Pikachu cake for Sonny's 7th birthday.

For the past five years, there has been an important tradition in the Blake family household.
Each year, Hamish Blake has made his children – seven-year-old Sonny and three-year-old Rudy – a birthday cake of their choice.
Fuelled by whiskey, the comedian has pulled off many late-night baking masterpieces over the past few years.
Last year, Blake made Sonny a Cave Of Wonders cake from Aladdin featuring glowing eyes and a glowing mouth.
The year before that, the father-of-two created a Velociraptor cake, complete with a thrashing dinosaur tail.
And perhaps most famously, he made a six-layer 'Slimer cake' that spewed green icing slime in 2018.
This year, Sonny asked his dad to make him a cake with Pikachu coming out of a Poké Ball. Let Blake explain...
"This year, the client has really gone to town in the scope of works," Blake wrote on Instagram on Friday.
"It’s a Pikachu. He’s coming out of a Pokeball (that’s a Pokémon thing, not a bowl of brown rice and salmon and cabbage). There is jelly in the Pokeball. There is smoke. It goes 'pfffft' when it opens. Pikachu has his hand up for a high five."
So last night, until 3.30am, Blake attempted to make this cake.
Here's how it went.
The night started off well, as Blake drew a sketch of the birthday cake brief.
He talked us through the ingredients needed, which included cake staples as well as the 'Magic Cake Juice' aka whiskey.
But after a strong start, there was a lot of procrastination.
"I'm not stalling. How are you?" Blake asked his 1.1 million Instagram followers.
Once Blake got going, he began applying wafers to the structure of the cake, a LEGO ball (which was created by Lego Masters host Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught), with melted white chocolate.
After more drinking and procrastinating, help (aka radio presenter Michael "Wippa" Wipfli) arrived.
Then Blake began creating Pikachu at 10pm, as more back-up (friends) arrived.
Over the next few hours, Blake iced Pikachu, added on some extra details, and created the base of the cake.
By this point, it was past midnight.
Then assembling began.
And BOOM.
At 3.30am, Blake completed the 'Pikachu in Poké Ball' cake and my goodness, it looks pretty fantastic.
We can't wait to see what he does for Rudy's fourth birthday.
