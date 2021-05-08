Hamish Blake has officially outdone himself with a Pikachu cake for Sonny's 7th birthday.

For the past five years, there has been an important tradition in the Blake family household.

Each year, Hamish Blake has made his children – seven-year-old Sonny and three-year-old Rudy – a birthday cake of their choice.

Fuelled by whiskey, the comedian has pulled off many late-night baking masterpieces over the past few years.

Last year, Blake made Sonny a Cave Of Wonders cake from Aladdin featuring glowing eyes and a glowing mouth.

The year before that, the father-of-two created a Velociraptor cake, complete with a thrashing dinosaur tail.

And perhaps most famously, he made a six-layer 'Slimer cake' that spewed green icing slime in 2018.

This year, Sonny asked his dad to make him a cake with Pikachu coming out of a Poké Ball. Let Blake explain...

"This year, the client has really gone to town in the scope of works," Blake wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"It’s a Pikachu. He’s coming out of a Pokeball (that’s a Pokémon thing, not a bowl of brown rice and salmon and cabbage). There is jelly in the Pokeball. There is smoke. It goes 'pfffft' when it opens. Pikachu has his hand up for a high five."

So last night, until 3.30am, Blake attempted to make this cake.

Here's how it went.

The night started off well, as Blake drew a sketch of the birthday cake brief.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

He talked us through the ingredients needed, which included cake staples as well as the 'Magic Cake Juice' aka whiskey.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

But after a strong start, there was a lot of procrastination.

"I'm not stalling. How are you?" Blake asked his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Once Blake got going, he began applying wafers to the structure of the cake, a LEGO ball (which was created by Lego Masters host Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught), with melted white chocolate.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

After more drinking and procrastinating, help (aka radio presenter Michael "Wippa" Wipfli) arrived.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Then Blake began creating Pikachu at 10pm, as more back-up (friends) arrived.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Over the next few hours, Blake iced Pikachu, added on some extra details, and created the base of the cake.

By this point, it was past midnight.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Then assembling began.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

And BOOM.

At 3.30am, Blake completed the 'Pikachu in Poké Ball' cake and my goodness, it looks pretty fantastic.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

We can't wait to see what he does for Rudy's fourth birthday.

