'10 hours in.' Hamish Blake has unveiled his son's latest birthday cake creation.

It's been 10 months since we last covered the monumental event that is Hamish Blake's cake making escapades.

Each year, the comedian commits to creating whatever cake his kids desire — last year it was a Lego cake for his daughter, Rudy's sixth birthday.

This year, as Sonny turns 10, Hamish has agreed to make a Minecraft landscape cake, featuring a dabbing Roblox man and TNT that actually explodes.

"My mind is racing with how to put this together but it's nothing a good single malt and over optimism can't solve. See you tonight in stories if you're bored!" Hamish posted to Instagram ahead of the big event.

Hamish kicked off the night at 8pm with step one, which was pouring himself a glass of single malt whiskey from Tasmania.

The cake making got off to a problematic start though, with the base breaking apart as he attempted to get it out of the oven.

"Oh, sh*t..." he repeated over and over while trying to get the plastic wrap from underneath the cake. It was then time for another well-deserved drink break.

"This is where we learn that drawing things is easier than sculpting them from cake," he aptly noted.

Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz

The next several hours were spent shaping and shaping. And shaping.

"That was a lot of cake maths but now we have the basic shape."

By 10.30pm, he had popped the shaped cake in the fridge and poured another whiskey before sharing a few thoughts.

"I bought too much cake. That threw me. Now we have to ice [the cake], that's actually the hard part."

Because, for anyone who is across all things Minecraft, you'll know that it's not just about making blocks, but lots of little pixels too.

"Just realising I've forced myself into a one centimetre by one centimetre for the next few hours," Hamish said at the 11pm mark.

At midnight he was still going strong.

"We're probably historically behind. But I'm working on a one centimetre grid."

The next step was getting down and dirty with brown icing. And after another check in at almost 1.30am, it was time for the painstaking task of creating grass.

"I can't stress how many hours I've lost — invested — into this."

Hamish then went on to answer the question we'd all been asking ourselves — how is the TNT actually going to explode???

He revealed he'd be using actual pyrotechnicians — impressive. He confirmed it would be done safely, legally and with a permit. So the fireworks pros will rig the cake up with pyrotechnics the day of the party.

The next break was at 2.28am.

"This is outrageous. There's going to be half an hour of power, that is what we're about to do. It's going to be sick."

Things were starting to take shape at this point, as Hamish continued creating lots and lots of little squares.

By 3am it was actually starting to look like a Minecraft cake.

"Is it perfect? No. But is it working? It is."

Next step was to create possibly the most important feature — the dabbing Roblox man, which Hamish was very pleased with, even though it took a fraction of the time that the rest of the cake took to make. But hey, the kids will be thrilled.

The lettering was next, and the night was starting to take a toll. By 4.30am, the dad emotions had kicked in, and Hamish shared how he couldn't believe Sonny was about to turn 10.

"When we started 10 hours ago, we were all thinking the same thing, Minecraft is easy, it's blocks."

But while it certainly wasn't easy, the finished product looked pretty damn good. Another Hamish Blake cake creation was done and dusted. And it sure entertained us all.

Feature Image: Instagram/@hamishblakeshotz.