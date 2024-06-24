A hilarious history of Hamish and Andy competing for the Gold Logie.

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee might front different TV shows and live in different states, but they're still a package deal in the eyes of most Australians.

The TV presenters still host a wildly popular podcast together — an adaptation of their iconic drive-home radio show, Hamish & Andy, which became a cultural phenomenon during its years on air from 2006 to 2013, and again from 2015 to 2017.

Hamish has since gotten married to Zoë Foster-Blake, welcomed two kids and moved to Sydney. Andy has recently gotten engaged to longtime partner Rebecca Harding with the couple currently restoring a mansion in Melbourne.

But there's one thing that will always bind them: the TV Week Logie Awards.

Or more specifically, which of the two funny guys has been nominated for the coveted Gold Logie.

This year, one of them is nominated, and for once, it isn't Hamish — who has been nommed a whopping five times and won twice.

Finally, it's Andy's time to shine. He's been nominated for Gold at the 2024 Logie Awards for his work on The Hundred, and will compete against Robert Irwin, Tony Armstrong, Sonia Kruger, Larry Emdur, Julia Morris and Asher Keddie.

After the nominations were announced, Andy didn't skip the chance to mention his old mate, sharing the Logies tradition he has with Hamish, who was nominated this year for th﻿e Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

"We've got a tradition every Logies where we either ﻿go for a swim or play golf in the hours before the night event," he told 9Entertainment, before revealing Hamish had called to congratulate him on the nomination.

Andy Lee and Hamish Blake at the 57th Annual Logie Awards in 2015. Image: Getty.

But it hasn't always been this simpatico between the former radio hosts. In fact, these two have been stuck in a hilarious 'rivalry' for more than a decade.

It all began in 2012 when Hamish was nominated for the first time for Hamish & Andy's Gap Year but Andy wasn't. Then on his first nomination, he won.

Upon winning, Hamish and Andy had a big smooch on the lips. "So weird that Andy was wearing that much lipgloss," Hamish began his instantly iconic speech.

After thanking Channel Nine, his family, and then-girlfriend Zoë, Hamish turned to Andy.

"Of course, there is someone I have to reserve the biggest thanks to and I wouldn't be up here without them: Andy... Daddo. He is the best," Hamish teased to rapturous laughter from the audience.

Watch the moment here. Post continues after video.

"Nah... Andy and I have been mates for a very long time, since we were teenagers. It was before this TV thing began and we'll be friends for a long time after it inevitably finishes," he said.

"Obviously, this is half yours — just not legally. But if you want it for tonight, if you think it will help you pick up?"

Just to be clear, this was during Andy's single phase — two years before he met his current fiancé.

Hamish and Andy's Logies showdown reached new heights in 2013 when they were both nominated. On their podcast Remembering Project (where the duo play old clips from their radio days), the duo reflected on this time.

"You and I were both nominated for the Gold Logie," Andy said. "There were a lot of articles about how this might split the friendship."

In the old clip, the duo hammed up their feud. "We should be happy with each other but we've always said the one thing that would come between us is a duel Gold nomination," Hamish flatly declared.

"As much as we joke, the rule now is that we hate each other."

They then played the song they created to sort out their 'battle' and it happened to be through a parody of 'Amigos Para simply'.

Listen to the moment below (around the 10 minute mark). Post continues below.





They later performed 'The Confrontation' from Les Miserables before the big night.

But it wasn't meant to be for either of them — Asher Keddie won for Offspring that year.

The next few years would also feature a lot of losses.

By 2014, this time Andy was nommed but not Hamish for Hamish & Andy's Gap Year Asia but Scott Cam claimed the prize. The duo would battle it out once more in 2015 with them both nominated but ultimately losing to Carrie Bickmore. Their rivalry lay dormant between 2016 and 2019 as neither were nominated and then again, between 2020 and 2021, as the ceremonies were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But 2022 came back with a vengeance: Hamish was nominated for Lego Masters and he won — 10 years after his first Gold Logie.

By 2023, Hamish was nominated again but Andy was overlooked. Either way, Sonia Kruger took the crown.

So there you have it! That's 12 years of rivalry wrapped up and all there is left to wonder is: will Andy finally win this year and predictably roast his longtime bestie in his speech? History demands it!

Feature image: Getty.