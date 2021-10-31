13 celebrity halloween costumes our brains simply couldn't process this year.

Halloween is almost over, but the costumes from A-list celebs haven't slowed down in the slightest.

While Australians kinda get into Halloween, other countries (ahem... America and it's love for a good carved-out pumpkin) across the globe go all out for a weekend of spookiness and utter mayhem.

From creepy costumes to hilarious impersonations and odes to icons long gone, 2021 has officially become the year for celebrities to show us what they're made of.

So without further ado, here are the 13 celebrity Halloween costumes we couldn't stop staring at. Warning: things are about to get spooky.

Heidi Klum as the zombie.

Ciara as Selena.

Lizzo as 'Grogu', aka 'Baby Yoda' from Star Wars.

Mindy Kaling as female comedy legends.

The actress and producer paid homage to Amber Ruffin and Ali Wong, Julia Louis Dreyfus' 'Selina Meyer', Issa Rae's 'Issa Dee' and Reese Witherspoon's 'Elle Woods'.

Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears.

Reese Witherspoon as 'Melanie Davis' from The Birds.

Diane Kruger as Snow White.

Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews from the future.

Martha Stewart from The Munsters.

Kendall Jenner as 'Emily' from Corpse Bride.

Which celebrity impressed you the most this year with their Halloween costume? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram @KendallJenner, @HeidiKlum and @ LizzoBeEating.

