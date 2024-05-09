Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

The couple, who married on September 13, 2018, confirmed their pregnancy on May 10 through a sweet video announcement on Instagram.

Alongside the video was a rustic photoshoot of a pregnant Hailey, clad in a lace bardot-style dress complete with elaborate veil.

The scene was reminiscent of the wedding, causing some fans to believe that the couple renewed their vows at the same time as announcing their pregnancy.

Justin and Hailey met in 2009 and were friends at first. The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2014 after reconnecting at church, however they didn't officially start dating until 2016.

Their whirlwind romance ground to a halt within the year, with the two parting ways.

Come 2018, Justin and Hailey, rekindled their relationship and within a few months, Justin proposed in the Bahamas.

Ever since their courthouse marriage, fans have speculated over Hailey's pregnancy, however this time, the rumours are true.

While many expected Bieber to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala, she held off, choosing to share directly with her fans on Instagram.

While the baby news is certainly exciting for fans, it's not exactly a surprise. Hailey has been rocking a bit of a style change of late, opting for more voluminous silhouettes and floaty dresses.

Some sources even spoke up about the baby news.

Symon, a radio host for Hits 1 LA With Tony Fly & Symon, said a source via the Justin Bieber's record label revealed Hailey is six months pregnant.

Congratulations is in order for the happy couple!