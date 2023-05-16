Hailey Bieber has no problem sharing carefully curated snippets of her life online – and, as a result, often courts criticism.

But in a recent chat with the Sunday Times, she's revealed that this particular aspect of living life in the public eye is now influencing her decisions around starting a family. The 26-year-old has shared that she feels apprehensive about having children due to the amount of online harassment that she receives.

The model and founder of skincare line Rhode Skin spoke with the Times in a wide-ranging interview about growing up as the child of actor and producer Stephen Baldwin, her personal style and her business acumen – but it was her comments about having children that have struck a chord.

Bieber and her pop-star husband, Justin Bieber, have been the focus of multiple pregnancy rumours since they married in 2018, including wild theories that the couple had a baby in absolute secret – rumours the couple have denied for years.

In her interview with The Times, Bieber tackled the topic head-on, saying that she wants to have a family, but when she thinks about what it would be like to bring kids into her extremely public life, she "literally [cries] about this all the time".

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends... I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

However, she also seemed to confirm that they will eventually have children.

"We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe," she said.

Looking at Bieber's online presence, it's easy to imagine why she would be turned off the idea of enduring more scrutiny. She has been the target of waves of online harassment over the past few years, largely because of her marriage to Justin, who was previously in a highly publicised relationship with singer and actor, Selena Gomez.

The model has been accused of 'stealing' her husband from Gomez.

In April of last year, Bieber posted a video to her TikTok account begging commenters "leave me alone" in response to negative comments on her videos.

"I don't do anything, I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please," she pleaded.

However, the online harassment only heightened this year when accusations surfaced of a feud unfolding online between Bieber, her friend Kylie Jenner, and Gomez.

The close pals were supposedly posting shady videos and comments in reference to Gomez, which led to a flood of backlash from 'The Heart Wants What It Wants' singer's supporters. The singer eventually posted a video that seemed to be calling her fans out for attacking Bieber.

Last month, Bieber opened up to followers on her Insta stories about how she has experienced "some of the saddest, hardest moments" in her life this year and asked for people to "be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers".

There was speculation at the time that the messages alluded to the emotional impact Bieber was experiencing as a result of her online drama with Selena Gomez.

