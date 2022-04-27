The first trailer for season two of Hacks on Stan has dropped, promising a new adventure.

Often, the biggest shows in the world make us wait, impatiently, for years between seasons. Thank goodness that Stan's Hacks - one of the best new shows of last year - is not following suit.

Hacks explores the dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a young, entitled writer named Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

The results of their unlikely partnership are chaotic, hilarious and surprisingly heartwarming.

The first season was critically acclaimed. It was nominated for 13 Emmys, with Smart winning for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Today, the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season has arrived, promising to pick up immediately after the events of the season one finale.

Deborah may have lost her Vegas residency, but she's got a new stand-up act to perform and this time, she and Ava are hitting the road to workshop it.

While Ava is still reeling from her loss at the end of season one (no spoilers), Deborah's focus is on evolving her act in front new audiences - and it's probably not surprising to learn that it doesn't always go so great.

At SCAD TVFest, co-creator Paul W. Downs said audiences can expect to see how Deborah fairs to bad reviews after she leaves her 'safe space' in Las Vegas.

"What we were most interested in exploring was what it's like for someone like her to keep bombing. It might be something novel and might be something exciting in the beginning, but someone like her who has fans that come to see her, and sells out a 2,000-seat theatre in Vegas and crushes, what is it like when you're on the road in small venues and not doing well?

"What does that do to your spirit, and what does that do to your relationship, and what does that do to your psyche?"

And of course, there will be plenty of the butting heads and generational misunderstandings that made the show so hilarious to begin with. Actually, we can imagine the butting of heads dialled up to a thousand considering Deborah and Ava find themselves stuck on a tour bus together.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder return for the eight-part second season, as does Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus, Jane Adams as Ava's mother Nina and the rest of the supporting cast.

Plus, there will be new faces: New recurring guest stars include Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Martha Kelly (Euphoria), Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), and guest stars Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant) and Devon Sawa (Chucky) also join in the new season.

Season two of Hacks premieres May 13, same day as the US and only on Stan.

Every episode of the Emmy Award-winning first season is now streaming, only on Stan.

