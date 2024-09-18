LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $15 product that fixes flaky lips.'

In some rather breaking beauty news, we've just figured out how to make those dry, flaky lips nice and silky smooth — and it doesn't involve 45 different lip balms.

How good!

It's actually a clever little hack our beauty wizard Leigh Campbell shared with us on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast — and it might just be the best beauty tip we've heard in ages.

Watch: Leigh Campbell tries the 'diamond lips' trend on You Beauty podcast. Post continues below.

Before getting into it, Leigh warned this hack is something to be done with caution — so keep this in mind before going willy-nilly, yeah?

"I know winter's over, but dry lips are a pain and they can be really hard to treat," said Leigh. "There's a lot of lip scrubs on the market, but I don't love them — because your lips are so small and by the time you're trying to do the scrubbing, the grains all just end up in your mouth.

And look, as someone who uses lip scrubs frequently and the owner of persistently dry lips, I can attest to the fact that you will always somehow end up eating the scrub. It's just a fact.

"It's also not very precise," Leigh added. While you can use other things like a soft toothbrush to gently exfoliate flaky lips, Leigh suggested a quick and easy hack that involves everything you already have in your beauty cupboard.

We love those kind of hacks!

She shared, "My tip is to use a Q-tip, and then the teeniest amount of a very, very, very gentle AHA face exfoliant."

Oooo!

Then, she said to give your lips the tiniest little massage with the Q-tip and AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) formula.

Want to listen to the full episode? Check it out below.

"I like to do it in circles because it actually stimulates blood flow, and then it will just encourage those flakes to lift off. I've done it with the Go-To exfoliant — they've got three different chemical exfoliants, including Go-To Gentle Exfoliator, $40. You just use a tiny bit to lift off any flakes."

Another good option? The new Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant, $40 or the beautifully savey The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA, $15.

We love an affordable goodie!

"It's a very gentle resurfacing. And look, you're going to want to use one of these on your face a couple times a week," added Leigh.

Obviously, only do this as needed and make sure you use a very gentle product (like the ones above) and just the tiniest amount.

If you're looking for other gentle options, there's also The Jojoba Company Daily Glow Exfoliating PHA Tonic, $39.95.

"Now keep in mind, your lips do not have oil glands, so that's why they get so dry. People think you're addicted to lip balm — you can't get addicted. Like your skin, when your lips are flaky, you probably need to give them a little bit of help with exfoliation."

Makes sense!

Once you've given your lips a little chemical exfoliation, Leigh said to whack on some hydrating and nourishing treatments over the top.

"I would probably pop on a hyaluronic acid serum and then a barrier protection, like a lip balm. And there you have it! You've given yourself a little facial except only your lips."

What do you think of the above hack? Would you try it? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

