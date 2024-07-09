Gypsy Rose got out of jail 7 months ago and is currently divorcing. Now, she's expecting a baby.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who gained notoriety for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee's murder, has remained firmly in the public eye since her release from jail in December 2023.

Now, she's made a major announcement on YouTube: she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard on The View. Post continues below.

The news comes just three months after Gypsy filed for divorce from her then-husband Ryan Anderson.

In a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far" posted on Tuesday, July 9, the 32-year-old shared her excitement about the upcoming arrival.

"I know the rumours have been flying around for quite some time now," she started by saying. "And I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant."

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025," she continues.

"This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Blanchard and Urker, who initially connected through the prison's pen pal program, were engaged in 2018 but ended their relationship in 2019. They later reunited after her separation from Anderson, which happened after less than two years of marriage.

Her divorce from Anderson, whom she also met and married while serving her prison sentence, is still ongoing, but that isn't stopping her from moving forward with her life.

Speaking about her pregnancy journey so far, Blanchard shared that she's experiencing symptoms such as food cravings and mood swings. She also opened up about her anticipation of motherhood and the emotions that come with carrying a baby.

"Suddenly, it's not about you," she said. "It's not about anything other than the tiny little life that's inside you, that you are now in charge of protecting."

"That little tiny life is a baby, a little tiny human that's yours, that you have to make sure you protect, you love, you take care of," said Blanchard through tears." All of the things I wished I could have had when I was little. ... All of the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby."

"I just want to be a good mother for my child, I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

Blanchard first made headlines in 2015 after her online boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed her mother. As a result, Blanchard pled guilty to second-degree murder and served seven years behind bars before her release in 2023.

The case grew international attention after it was revealed that Dee Dee had essentially kept her daughter prisoner, forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube. Dee Dee had made Gypsy pretend for years that she was suffering from serious illnesses.

Investigators determined that Dee Dee had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder in which parents or caregivers seek sympathy through the exaggerated or made-up illnesses of their children.

Following her release, Blanchard has been taking full advantage of her newfound freedom, appearing in a documentary titled Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup and building a prominent social media presence.

However, things haven't been smooth sailing. For one, Anderson has shared his side of the story on TikTok, detailing the breakdown of their marriage and accusing Blanchard of contacting him after their breakup.

There's also scepticism surrounding her relationship with Urker, with Blanchard's followers feeling that she may be moving on too quickly.

She addressed the criticism in her YouTube video, saying: "I know that there are going to be people that feel like I'm not ready to be a mother and I just, I don't know if anyone's really ready to become a mother. I don't know anybody that said, 'OK, I'm ready. I'm doing this.' I think, in my experience, everybody that I've ever talked to, they're like, it just happened."

"I found my freedom in a way that I never expected and I'm OK with that. Everything that has ever happened to me in my life suddenly doesn't matter because it all led me to be who I am today and it all led me to this moment right here, right now and that's a blessing to say that I made it," she added.

Feature Image: Instagram @gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta.