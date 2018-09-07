Gwyenth Paltrow's Goop forced to pay $200,000 over bizarre rose quartz vaginal egg claims.

— With AAP.

A year on from releasing rose quartz egg-shaped stones which promised to “improve sex drive” and “balance feminine energy”, Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company Goop has agreed to pay $US145,000 ($A201,586) in civil penalties over the products.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in eight Californian counties found some of Goop’s health claims were unfounded – and frankly, we’re not surprised.

Advertisements for the products launched last year claimed Goop’s Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, increase vaginal muscle tone and even improve bladder control.

Goop also recommended using the eggs internally, for as long as hours at a time.

“The strictly guarded secret of Chinese royalty in antiquity – queens and concubines used them to stay in shape for emperors – jade eggs harness the power of energy work, crystal healing and a Kegel-like physical practice,” Paltrow wrote in her Goop newsletter at the time.

“Fans say regular use increases chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” she added.

But according to the consumer protection lawsuit, Goop’s claims had no grounding in real science – and health professionals agree.

Among backlash against the eggs last year, Californian gynaecologist Dr Jen Gunter detailed everything wrong with the eggs in an open letter to the 45-year-old actress.

"The claim that they can balance hormones is, quite simply, biologically impossible. Pelvic floor exercises can help with incontinence and even give stronger orgasms for some women, but they cannot change hormones. As for female energy? I'm a gynaecologist and I don't know what that is!?" she wrote.

Dr Gunter also warned that using the egg could potentially lead to infection or toxic shock syndrome.

In addition to the penalty, the lifestyle and wellness company will also provide refunds to customers who request one.

The jade egg, which was advertised as improving sex drive, was sold for AUD$92, while the AUD$76 rose quartz egg promised positive energy.

The eggs are currently still available for sale on Goop, however claims of their unproven abilities have been removed from the site.

A Goop statement says the settlement acknowledges no liability on the company's part and addresses only advertising, not the products themselves.

The statement said there is honest disagreement between the sides, but goop wanted to settle the matter quickly and amicably.

