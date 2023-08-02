Gwyneth Paltrow has done it again.

The actress and founder of wellness and lifestyle brand goop is looking out for us and knows the past few years have been rough.

So! She's teamed up with Airbnb to rent out her Montecito guesthouse to the public. (Yes, that's the place where Harry and Megs live.)

The statement says: "Curated by Paltrow, this rejuvenating overnight stay will provide guests with everything they need to unwind, immerse themselves in the goop lifestyle, and most importantly connect."

Not only will you be able to sleep there, but guests will also experience a guided 'transcendental' meditation session, a relaxing spa day with goop products, a goop 'kitchen-inspired' meal and more.

Plus, Gwynnie will be there to meet you.

"Let me know if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions I should keep in mind," she says in the press release.

Here's what's on offer:

If you're interested, guests can request to book on Wednesday, 16 August at 3am AEST for a one-night stay on Saturday, September 9.

TBC how much it'll cost you.

