It looks like Gwen Stefani is already set to tie the knot again.

After the official finalising of her recent divorce, it seems starlet Gwen Stefani is keen to tie the knot once again, this time with country music sensation Blake Shelton.

The pair met while filming the American reality TV show, “The Voice” where the respective musicians fell for one another.

Reports by TMZ show that the couple has hired celebrity event-planner Jerri Woolworth to plan the nuptials, although a date has yet to be publicly set in stone.

It has been a mere four months since her divorce from Gavin Rossdale following reports of Rossdale’s cheating , though the 13-year marriage resulted in the divorced couple’s three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.