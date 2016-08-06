News
celebrity

It looks like Gwen Stefani is already set to tie the knot again.

After the official finalising of her recent divorce, it seems starlet Gwen Stefani is keen to tie the knot once again, this time with country music sensation Blake Shelton.

The pair met while filming the American reality TV show, “The Voice” where the respective musicians fell for one another.

Reports by TMZ show that the couple has hired celebrity event-planner Jerri Woolworth to plan the nuptials, although a date has yet to be publicly set in stone.

It has been a mere four months since her divorce from Gavin Rossdale following reports of Rossdale’s cheating, though the 13-year marriage resulted in the divorced couple’s three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.
Stefani spoke openly about the estrangement, telling USA Today: “I was dead. I was literally dead, like panicking — like anyone would be,” the mother-of-three told USA Today in March.

Divorce aside, it’s been a good year for Stefani, who released her album “This Is What The Truth Feels Like” earlier this year, proving there’s something to be said for break-ups and creative inspiration.

Stefani also recorded a duet with her husband-to-be, titledGo Ahead and Break My Heart,” which we hope is no indication for things to come in the music duo’s relationship ahead.

