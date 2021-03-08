Keith Urban and Guy Sebastian locked in bitter feud and refuse to sit together over copycat outfit.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

As the new season of The Voice Australia draws closer, it seems there's some drama bubbling under the surface.

According to sources, returning coaches Keith Urban and Guy Sebastian are locked in a bitter feud after arriving at a media call for the reality show in strikingly similar outfits over the weekend.

"Keith and Guy both arrived at the event in matching black leather jackets. Keith was absolutely furious," an unnamed source claimed.

"Keith asked producers to find a new jacket for Guy, but Guy refused to get changed."

When media arrived to conduct interviews, the tension reportedly remained high between the two coaches.

"The tension was unbelievable," a source told Mamamia. "Keith and Guy refused to sit next to each other. Poor Rita [Ora] and Jessica [Mauboy] were forced to sit between them and keep the peace. It's going to be a nightmare when the show starts filming."

The explosive incident came after weeks of unfolding drama between the pair.

In recent weeks, Sebastian has been called out for his copy cat behaviour on Instagram with many fans blasting the Australian singer for stealing fashion tips from Urban.

The claws first came out when Sebastian put on an eye-popping display on the social media platform, sharing a photo of himself wearing a tight button-up shirt that showed off his ample assets.

"Anything you can do, I can do better," he captioned the post.

But as fans pointed out, Sebastian clearly copied Urban's style, donning a shirt the country singer wore in a photo posted just days ago.

"Wow. Are you for real?" one fan commented on Sebastian's post.

"I can't believe you'd disrespect Keith like this. Shame on you. Unfollowed," another wrote.

Sebastian has also been called out for attempting to copy Urban's luscious locks.

Last week, the 39-year-old was spotted showing off his freshly dyed blonde tips in Bondi.

"Keith thinks Guy is pathetic for trying to copy his looks," an insider claimed.

"It's making Keith so upset! He can't believe how far this has gone."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.

