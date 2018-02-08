Guy shares video of girlfriend's daggy dancing. Turns her into internet's new hero.

Student Lauder McWilliams, 20, from the UK thought it was a good idea to poke fun at his girlfriend’s dance moves by sharing a video to social media.

There Taylor Reid is, wearing a sparkly top on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Scotland’s Glasgow, dancing like a boss to Maggie Lindemann’s Pretty Girl.

“Least I know I don’t ever have to worry about guys coming up to my girlfriend in the club with moves like these,” McWilliams posted to Twitter.

The video shows Reid’s elbow askew, her head bopping up and down, her eyes half shut in complete conviction she is killing it.

What McWilliams failed to realise was that his girlfriend in that moment was everyone.

The clip quickly turned viral, receiving more than 200,000 likes and more than 40,000 retweets.

Now, Taylor Reid is a partying sensation.

LISTEN: Heard of the ‘loaf of bread’ relationship test? You better hope your relationship can pass it. The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss.

McWilliams doubled down with yet another video of Reid’s dancing…

And the internet can’t get enough.