5 easy, delicious weeknight dinners that are also great for your gut.

Our guts have taken a beating this year from the continual myriad of stress, uncertainty, and disruptions to routine. If we aren't still in lockdown, many of us are working from home, we have cut down on social activities diminishing many opportunities for incidental exercise.

Coming out of winter it's all too easy to fall deep into comfort, instead of nutrition. In a nutshell: we are stressed out, eating more, moving less and I, for one, am feeling sluggish.

"Psychological and emotional stress can affect gut microbiome balance," Mikhaila Todd, Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, specialising in gut health, tells Mamamia. "And when your gut is unhealthy, your whole body is at risk."

Mikhaila explains: "The digestive, immune, nervous, and endocrine systems all communicate and interact with each other, so when your gut is not functioning properly, the processes of the other systems can be compromised."

So how can we turn this around? "Diet is the most powerful influence on your gut microbiome," Mikhaila says. "Negative symptoms may have the potential to be reversed when the offensive triggers are removed and replaced with a healthy diet, supplementation and regular exercise."

OK, so mixing up what we're having for dinner could be a good place to start. Let's run through some quick, easy recipes to spice up those weeknight dinners, and how they're good for your gut.

1. Satay spring curry by Mikhaila Todd

Mikhaila Todd's satay curry recipe. Image: Mikhaila Todd

How is this good for our guts? Mikhaila explains: "This plant-based recipe contains a high amount of soluble fibre (onions, garlic, sweet potato, zucchini, peas and jackfruit). The leftover fibres that we can't digest, feed good bacteria in the gut producing beneficial vitamins and short chain fatty acids as a by-product that nourish gut lining."

Prep/Cooking time:

30 minutes

Serving Size:

4 serves

Ingredients:

2 TBSP oil

1 chopped onion

1 clove garlic

1 large thumb grated ginger

2 TBSP curry powder

1 can pulled jackfruit

2 TBSP peanut butter

2 TBSP tamari (or soy sauce if not GF)

1 zucchini

Handful of snow peas

1 small sweet potato

½ cup frozen peas

1 can coconut milk

Handful of spinach

2 cups cooked brown or white rice

Method:

Heat oil in a medium saucepan then add onion, garlic, and ginger to sauté for 5-7 minutes on low/medium. Wash and cut zucchini, sweet potato (in small pieces) and snow peas while cooking. Bring out frozen peas to thaw.

Mix in curry powder to the saucepan, drain jackfruit can and pull the pieces apart with hands adding to the saucepan, mix through for 3 minutes on medium/high.

Add cut zucchini, sweet potato, snow peas, coconut milk, peanut butter, and tamari (or soy sauce). Bring to boil while mixing then cook on low/medium for 15 minutes, add a splash of water if not all ingredients are covered by liquid.

Fold through peas and spinach for a further few minutes.

Serve with brown or white rice.

2. Gut-nourishing healthy pizza by Kale Brock, via Nutra-Life

How is this good for our guts? "Using zucchini to bulk up pasta mass creates a high-fibre green and cleansing meal," Mikhaila says."The combination of basil and zucchini can work together to restore natural PH levels. Lemons themselves contain a prebiotic fibre called pectin, useful for feeding good gut bacteria."

Prep/Cooking time:

20 minutes

Serving Size:

4 serves

Ingredients:

4 portions of short GF pasta (roughly 450g)

1 zucchini grated or zoodled

1 cup frozen peas

Pesto Ingredients:

3 TBSP olive oil

3/4 cup cashews

1 clove of garlic

Juice of a lemon

2 Large handfuls of fresh basil (including stalks)

2 Large handfuls of baby spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional – sprinkle of nutritional yeast or cheese

Method

Boil water in a medium saucepan and cook pasta according to packet instructions

While pasta is cooking add pesto ingredients to a food processor or Nutribullet cup and blend, adding a splash of water if needed.

Grate zucchini and put aside.

When pasta is cooked, drain the water and place cooked pasta back on the stove adding grated zucchini, thawed peas and pesto sauce stirring on medium for 5 minutes.

Salt and pepper to taste, option to sprinkle with nutritional yeast or cheese.

Which one will you be making? Let us know in the comments.

