If you've just finished Emily in Paris, you need to watch these 10 bad but good shows next.

There is something so satisfying about watching a show that you know isn't that good, but you just can't look away.

That's how most of us felt while watching Emily in Paris.

The plotline was surface level, the depiction of Paris was way off and NO ONE makes friends that easily. But we still desperately want a season two? We don't understand.

If you're feeling the same as us, you'll need some other bad but good shows to watch in the meantime.

So here are 10 guilty pleasure TV shows to watch if you've just finished Emily in Paris.

But first, if you didn't watch Emily in Paris, here's the trailer.



Hart of Dixie

Image: CW.