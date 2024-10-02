'My husband went for his usual swim. After he got home, my entire world collapsed.'

On a 'seemingly' ordinary Wednesday, I was working from home when my husband Stewy pulled up in the carport of our rural home at lunchtime. Normally he'd be swimming laps at the local pool during his lunch break.

Meeting him at the back door, a fearful tremor in his voice, he said, "Can you take me to hospital? Something's wrong."

On the 10-minute drive into the hospital, Stewy told me that nearing the end of his laps he lost power on one side of his body. As he got out of the pool, he dropped his goggles and realised he couldn't pick them up with his right hand. I asked him questions, told him to squeeze my hand, all the things they advise with 'What to do when you suspect a stroke. Every minute counts!'

At the emergency department of our local hospital, Stew was given a CT scan which showed a small bleed on the brain. The doctor wanted him to go to the Gold Coast hospital and a Westpac helicopter was ordered. While waiting, I intermittently asked him if he had a headache, throwing him objects which he caught every time. Everything seemed fine, we chatted normally.