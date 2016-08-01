The New South Wales Government has seized on the release of photographs showing animal cruelty by a greyhound trainer as further evidence of the need to close down the industry.

The photographic evidence from the RSPCA has been released after greyhound trainer John Thomas Baskett was convicted for animal cruelty in March.

The case arose after inspectors of the RSPCA and Greyhound Racing NSW raided a shed in Marsden Park in western Sydney which housed five greyhounds in August last year.

According to a statement of facts tendered in court, they found an overpowering stench, poor ventilation, almost no light and dogs sleeping on mud.

RSPCA Chief Inspector David O'Shannessy, said "that one dog [called Bossey] was lame ... hopping around on three legs".

Deputy Premier Troy Grant said "as the evidence continues to mount of horrific mistreatment of greyhounds, it continues to erode the industry's claim that we are looking at a couple of bad apples".