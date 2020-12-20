30 new COVID cases and more restrictions: Gladys Berejiklian's latest press conference.

As the coronavirus cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches continues to grow, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has introduced new restrictions for the Greater Sydney region.

It comes as Sydney recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 overnight. Berejiklian said there is still no evidence of massive seeding outside of the Northern Beaches, but is taking precautionary steps to mitigate the potential for large seeding events.

Here is what you need to know from Gladys Berejiklian's latest press conference on December 20.

30 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases.

There were 30 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in NSW, all from community transmission. Of those cases, 28 are directly linked to the Avalon cluster and two are still under investigation although they are from Northern Beaches.

Berejiklian says the one positive of the numbers is that there is still no evidence of massive seeding outside the Northern Beaches community, who are currently under lockdown until midnight on Wednesday.

The Premier has also issued a warning to residents of the Northern Beaches who may have gone on holiday since the outbreak.

Berejiklian said residents who have travelled outside of the Northern Beaches after December 10 must "stay home and follow the same instructions as if you were living on the Northern Beaches".

There were more than 28,000 tests in the last 24 hours.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has also issued an urgent alert that any person who attended Anytime Fitness Avalon any day on or after Tuesday December 8 is considered a close contact and should be tested immediately and self isolate for 14 days.

New Greater Sydney restrictions.

As cases grow, the Premier has introduced new restrictions in the Greater Sydney region.

As of today, residents of Greater Sydney - including Blue Mountains and Central Coast - can have no more than 10 people in their home in addition to those who live there.

Hospitality venues will also be required to revert back to the four square metre rule in all indoor settings.

People can also no longer sing or dance in hospitality venues.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard advises all people to wear masks at all times when outside the home and has asked all residents of Greater Sydney to only undertake essential activity and travel.

Feature image: Getty.

