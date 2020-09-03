A struggle with prescription drugs and a tough pregnancy: Chezzi and Grant Denyer's relationship.

This post deals with addiction and post-natal anxiety, and might be triggering for some readers.



Last month, Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi announced that they were expecting their third child together.

The couple, who share daughters eight-year-old Sailor and four-year-old Scout, announced that their newest family member is due in March 2021.

"So, we have some news. Our mum is pregnant! And mum's really sick. And she's been resting for days," the couple's two daughters explained in a video shared to Instagram.

"It's so exciting that she's got a baby," they added.

"We're so excited to play with it and look after it."

Earlier in August, Chezzi shared that she had been "literally bed ridden for over eight weeks" with the condition.

"Can’t keep food or water down. Profusely vomiting. Severe nausea. Feeling faint and dizzy. Waking through the night to throw up," she shared on Instagram.

"It’s miserable. It’s draining. It’s all consuming. And not something ginger beer or some crackers can fix."

As Grant and Chezzi prepare for the arrival of their third child, we decided to take a look back at their relationship over the years.

Grant and Chezzi Denyer's relationship

Grant and Chezzi Denyer first met while Chezzi was working at Channel Seven in 2005.

Speaking about the time they first met, Grant told Now To Love that he initially clashed with Chezzi because they were so similar.

"She was quite pushy in terms of how she thought I should do things and then I was a smart alec know-it-all who thought I knew better. There was a tug-of-war situation that went on for quite a while until one day, I brushed her hand accidentally and then I just felt this tingle from the top of my head to my toes just come over me," he explained to the publication. Grant said in that moment he realised he couldn’t "live without this woman".

The couple later married on Hamilton Island in the Whitsundays in 2010, before relocating to the regional city of Bathurst.

But in 2008, two years before the couple married, Grant broke his back driving in a monster truck rally.

A poor landing resulted in a vertebral compression fracture and although he escaped without any nerve damage, he was forced to spend six months in hospital.

"People don’t know the whole behind-the-scenes," Chezzi told Stellar in 2018.

"Grant had severe stomach problems that made him incredibly unwell. We didn’t know if he would survive. It’s not terribly sexy, but he had a condition called slow transit constipation... We really pushed the envelope. We kind of thought we were invincible."

After winning the Gold Logie for his role on Family Feud in 2018, Grant opened up more about the dark time in his life.

"I wasn’t quite sure whether I’d be able to walk again so I spent six months lying flat, heavily medicated trying to let it heal... I didn’t really cope with that emotionally or mentally," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"It was a time where I didn’t really give a sh*t whether I lived or died. I felt like I had nothing to live for."

For many years afterwards, the TV presenter dealt with severe health problems, including a prescription drug addiction.

"There are all sorts of traps that come with medications and warnings and no one prepares you for that — it is a hard cycle to get out of. I was just a bit broken, sad, lost," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I mentally wasn’t well, I was on pain medication for a long time, and I probably wasn’t aware of the effects of that."

In 2011, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Sailor.

A combination of her daughter’s large head and her turning into an awkward and painful position resulted in a long, drawn-out labour, which ended in an emergency c-section.

"Basically, when she was being pulled out, I saw myself on the bed from the roof. It sounds really bizarre, but I basically removed myself from my body to cope," Chezzi previously told Mamamia.

The traumatic birth coupled with the struggles of life with a newborn led Chezzi to develop post-natal anxiety.

Writing in a post for her blog, The Chezzi Diaries, Chezzi detailed the difficult first few months of motherhood.

﻿

"Over the next few months, my anxiety would increase until I would literally explode and yell at my husband, mostly. Sometimes I would be so tired or so full of emotion I would yell at my daughter. Sometimes I would shout things in my mind," she wrote.

"I would be so quick to anger. It was so unlike me. I felt out of control sometimes and then totally in control and enjoying life at other moments. It was a see-saw of emotion, and I knew it couldn’t last like that."

In 2015, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Scout.

In June, Grant, 42, opened up about life with his two daughters.

"My greatest concern is not being able to observe every single waking moment with those growing little monsters," he told TV WEEK.

"Time is going so fast, and they're evolving so quickly in front of my eyes. I don't want to miss a thing – and as a parent, my greatest paranoia is, 'Am I focusing on work too much?'"

"In the hours we're together, we muck around, jump on the trampoline, play with the dolls' house or run outside with the dog. We ride quad bikes together; we go on little adventures. I'm deeply protective of ensuring that we have a balance, because it's not a game you want to get wrong. It's about making that time count."

In February 2020, the couple renewed their vows after 10 years together.

The ceremony took place near their Bathurst home with a small group of friends and family, including their two daughters.

Feature Image: Instagram.

If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from depression, contact PANDA – Post and Antenatal Depression Association. You can find their website here or call their helpline – 1300 726 306.

If this post brought up any issues for you, you can contact ﻿Drug Aware﻿, Australia's 24hr alcohol and drug support line. You can reach them on (08) 9442 5000 or 1800 198 024.