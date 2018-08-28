News
reality tv

Love Island's Grant and Tayla are getting awkwardly snarky at each other on Instagram.

Excuse us.

We need a truckload of popcorn. STAT.

You see, Love Island‘s Grant and Tayla are throwing some serious shade at each other on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Grant and Tayla won Love Island and took home $25,000 each.

A few days after the finale aired, the couple announced they had broken up because Grant’s not-so-secret secret girlfriend turned out to be real.

Grant posted a series of videos to Instagram, begging Tayla to take him back and we all cringed a lil’ bit but also loved it.

Missing Love Island? Watch all the best moments here…

When that didn’t work, good ole’ Grant got back with his not-so-secret secret girlfriend, Lucy Cartwright.

Then, a few weeks ago, he posted a photo of them holding hands on Instagram.

On Sunday, Tayla posted a selfie on Instagram with a snarky lil’ message to Grant.

“Not every situation needs a reaction. Sometimes you just gotta leave people to do the lame stuff they do & just vibrate higher,” she wrote.

Grant then did a thing.

He posted a photo with the caption, “Not every situation needs a reaction. However if you post about a situation, that’s clearly still a reaction #beentheredonethat”.

Yep, we have the popcorn at the ready, waiting for the next exciting instalment of “people who dated for five weeks gettin’ snarky on Insta”.

