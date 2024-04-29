A Melbourne grandmother was allegedly attacked in broad daylight. The man has been released.

Right now a grandmother is in hospital with bleeding on the brain and a broken shoulder.

Both she, and her daughter, were knocked unconscious on a Saturday afternoon in mid-April in the carpark of Melbourne Zoo.

The man who allegedly attacked them is currently out in the community, despite punching the 44- and 72-year-old repeatedly until they blacked out.

Their offence? They were waiting to reverse park into a vacant spot at the same time as a 42-year-old man and his family (a woman and two kids).

Allegedly, he tried to push in. The result was the two cars scraping against eachother in a minor crash.

Watch the 9News report on the incident. Post continues.

In an attempt to avoid conflict, Shin (who does not want her last name known), drove her mother and two young kids to another section of the carpark, but the man followed her. He allegedly started taking photos of her four-year-old daughter.

Speaking to 9News, Shin says she told him to "stop taking photos of my daughter," before he started punching her in the face.

When she woke up on the bitumen of the busy car park, her daughter was sitting in her pram screaming and her elderly mother was also lying injured on the ground.

A distressed Shin revisited the zoo 10 days after the attack, with 9News.

Witnesses called police and made sure the man didn't leave before they arrived and arrested him. But he was interviewed and released, pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, Shin's mother remains in hospital 10 days after the attack.

The photos of Shin's mother's injuries are shocking, but they need to be seen. Because this is what we're talking about.

This is a blatant example of the kind of men's violence women are terrified will happen to them.

It's the reason we look over our shoulder.

It's the reason we cross the road when we see a man we don't know.

Because you never know when something like this—or worse—is going to happen to you.

Shin (left) and her mother (right). Image: 9News.

This is what a man does in broad daylight with multiple witnesses. It's darkness that makes men's violence even more terrifying.

Over the weekend 100,000 people marched the streets all over Australia demanding more be done to stamp out violence against women. Because we're dying every week.

32 women have been lost in 2024 alone and we're only four months in. Then there are incidents like what happened to Shin and her mother at Melbourne Zoo. A man allegedly resorting to a hideous display of violence over something as minor as a car park.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is holding an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss men's violence. He announced it after the outpouring of anger and grief at the weekend.

Let's hope it's not just for show. Because we can't keep writing these stories.

This family just wanted to spend their Saturday at the Zoo.

Enough is enough.

Feature image: 9News.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a national organisation that helps women, children and families move on after the devastation of domestic and family violence. Their mission is to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most. If you would like to support their mission you can donate here.