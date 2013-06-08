1.3 million hits in only a week. This Nana's dance moves are going viral.

So the story goes like this.

Each week, a lovely granddaughter picks up her 88-year-old grandmother and takes her out for a meal. When she arrives to pick up her Nana, she waits in her car out the front, puts her ‘Oldies playlist’, winds down all her windows and blasts the music.

And then Nana will boogie and shake her way down to the car. The joy on Nana’s face whilst dancing is infectious. So infectious, that this little feel-good video had over 1.3 million hits on Youtube in just one week.

You have to see it, and please, please make sure you watch it right until the end:

If you missed that last part – it goes a little like this:

“I could dance all f**king day.”

And if you can’t get enough of this – she features in a similar video here.

Have you ever seen your grandma dancing? Is she as good as this granny?