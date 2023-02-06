From the best looks to a rumoured romance: Everything we know about the Grammys after parties.

Hollywood's biggest night in music has officially wrapped up.

Yesterday we watched as celebs rocked up to the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and other big names walked away with awards.

Beyoncé also casually broke the record for most Grammy Awards in history, as you do.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé celebrate their win at the 2021 Grammys. Post continues below.

But among the accolades and speeches, there was a lot that went down behind the scenes.

Here's everything you missed from the Grammys.

The best looks from the after party.

This week's Grammy Awards gave us the wildest red carpet we've seen in years.

And while it's hard to compete with Blac Chyna's bird cosplay and Sam Smith's cape moment from earlier in the night, celebs still went all out at the after parties.

We're talking sparkles, corsets and a black leather jumpsuit (which we can only imagine was very difficult when it came time to use the bathroom).

Here's a roundup of some of the best after party looks.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty.

Shania Twain

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty.

Paris Jackson

Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty. Kim Petras Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty. Image: Getty.

Joe Jonas

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty.

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a moment.

It's the moment everyone's been talking about.

Two years after their reunion at the 2021 Grammys Taylor Swift was seen supporting her ex Harry Styles at this year's awards.

The 33-year-old was seen dancing when Styles performed his hit 'As It Was' and stood up and applauded him when he later won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

READ MORE:

Feature Image: Getty/Twitter@lizzo.

Can’t live without your phone or the internet? Take our survey now and you go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher!

TAKE SURVEY ➤