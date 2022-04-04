News
celebrity

90s vibes and pink... everything: All the Grammys 2022 red carpet looks.

The GRAMMYS ARE HERE! Excited? Intrigued? A little bit nervy about what's going to go down since the Oscars 2022? SAME.

But you know what we're most excited about? The celebrity ~lewks~, of course. 

Fashion, makeup, hair - the whole shebang!

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce at Grammys. Post continues below.

That's why we've pulled together a round-up of all the best, most iconic moments on the red carpet for the 2022 Grammy Awards

From a deconstructed jacket to dramatic frills and a Y2K drip, here are the most noteworthy celebrity looks you need to see.

Billie Eilish.

Olivia Rodrigo.

Lady Gaga.

Billy Porter.

Doja Cat.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Lil Nas X.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Laverne Cox.

Japanese Breakfast.

Dua Lipa.

Addison Rae.

Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Paris Hilton.

Tiffany Haddish.

Carrie Underwood.

Halsey.

St Vincent.

H.E.R.

Sofia Carson.

Saweetie.

Cynthia Erivo.

Rachel Zegler.

BTS.

Tinashe.

Giveon.


Which is your favourite celebrity look from the Grammys 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@billyporter; @justjared.

