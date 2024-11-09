The 2025 Grammy nominations are here and not everyone is happy.

It was always going to be tough competition for the 2025 Grammys — what with the pop girlie renaissance. We had divas like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter sharing the charts for what was a particularly iconic Brat Summer (well, winter for us Aussies).
Yep, we really didn't envy the Recording Academy's task of choosing the nominations this time around. But somehow they managed, albeit with a few controversial omissions.
Here is the full list of Grammy nominees for 2025.
Record of the Year.
- The Beatles — 'Now and Then'
- Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'
- Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'
- Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'
- Charli XCX — '360'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'
Album of the Year.
- André 3000 — New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX — Brat
- Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4
- Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year.
- Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'
- Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'
- Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Please Please Please'
- Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Doechii
- Chappell Roan
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beyoncé — 'Bodyguard'
- Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'
- Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'
- Charli XCX — 'Apple'
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica — 'The Boy Is Mine – Remix'
- Beyoncé feat. Post Malone — 'Levii's Jeans'
- Charli XCX and Billie Eilish — 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish
- Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift — 'Us'
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine
- Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure — 'She's Gone, Dance On'
- Four Tet — 'Loved'
- Fred Again and Baby Keem — 'Leavemealone'
- Justice and Tame Impala — 'Neverender'
- Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino — 'Witchy'
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Ariana Grande — 'Yes, And?'
- Billie Eilish — 'L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]'
- Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch'
- Madison Beer — 'Make You Mine'
- Troye Sivan — 'Got Me Started'
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Charli XCX — Brat
- Four Tet — Three
- Justice — Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada — Timeless
- Zedd — Telos
Best Remixed Recording
- Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch' A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
- Doechii and Kaytranada feat. JT — 'Alter Ego' (Kaytranada Remix)
- Julian Marley and Antaeus — 'Jah Sees Them' (Amapiano Remix)
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso' (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Shaboozey and David Guetta — 'A Bar Song' (Tipsy) (Remix)
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown — 'Residuals'
- Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'
- Jhené Aiko — 'Guidance'
- Muni Long — 'Made for Me (Live on BET)'
- SZA — 'Saturn'
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Kenyon Dixon — 'Can I Have This Groove'
- Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald — 'No Lie'
- Lucky Daye — 'That's You'
- Marsha Ambrosius — 'Wet'
- Muni Long — 'Make Me Forget'
Best R&B Song
- Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'
- Kehlani — 'After Hours'
- Muni Long — 'Ruined Me'
- SZA — 'Saturn'
- Tems — 'Burning'
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Avery*Sunshine — So Glad to Know You
- Childish Gambino — Bando Stone and the New World
- Durand Bernarr — En Route
- Kehlani — Crash
- NxWorries — Why Lawd?
Best R&B Album
- Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)
- Lalah Hathaway — Vantablack
- Lucky Daye — Algorithm
- Muni Long — Revenge
- Usher — Coming Home
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B — 'Enough (Miami)'
- Common and Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos — 'When the Sun Shines Again
- Doechii - Nissan Altima
- Eminem, HoudiniFuture, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar — 'Like That'
- Glorilla — 'Yeah Glo!'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Beyoncé, Linda Martell and Shaboozey — 'Spaghettii'
- Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd — 'We Still Don't Trust You'
- Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani — 'Kehlani (Remix)'
- Latto — 'Big Mama'
- Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu — '3:AM'
Best Rap Song
- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar — 'Like That'
- Glorilla — 'Yeah Glo!'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
- Rapsody & Hit-Boy — 'Asteroids'
- ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid feat. Playboi Carti — 'Carnival'
Best Rap Album
- Common and Pete Rock — The Auditorium Vol. 1
- Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal
- Eminem — The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future and Metro Boomin — We Don't Trust You
- J. Cole — Might Delete Later
Best Country Solo Performance
- Beyoncé '16 Carriages'
- Chris Stapleton — 'It Takes a Woman'
- Jelly Roll — 'I Am Not Okay'
- Kacey Musgraves — 'The Architect'
- Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus — 'II Most Wanted'
- Brothers Osborne — 'Break Mine'
- Dan + Shay — 'Bigger Houses'
- Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan — 'Cowboys Cry Too'
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — 'I Had Some Help'
Best Country Song
- Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'
- Jelly Roll — 'I Am Not Okay'
- Kacey Musgraves — 'The Architect'
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — 'I Had Some Help'
- Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
Best Country Album
- Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
- Chris Stapleton — Higher
- Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well
- Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind
- Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
Best Americana Performance
- Beyoncé — 'Ya Ya'
- Gillian Welch and David Rawlings — 'Empty Trainload of Sky'
- Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves — 'Don't Do Me Good'
- Madison Cunningham — 'Subtitles'
- Sarah Jarosz — 'Runaway Train'
- Sierra Ferrell — 'American Dreaming'
Best Latin Pop Album
- Anitta — Funk Generation
- Kali Uchis — Orquídeas
- Kany García — García
- Luis Fonsi — El Viaje
- Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Música Urbana Album
- Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
- Feid — Ferxxocalipsis
- J Balvin — Rayo
- Residente — Las Letras Ya No Importan
- Young Miko — Att.
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
- Carín León — Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
- Chiquis — Diamantes
- Jessi Uribe — De Lejitos
- Peso Pluma — Éxodo
Best African Music Performance
- Asake and Wizkid — 'MMS'
- Burna Boy — 'Higher'
- Chris Brown feat. Davido and Lojay — 'Sensational'
- Tems - Love Me JeJe
- Yemi Alade - Tomorrow
Best Global Music Album
- Antonio Rey — Historias de un Flamenco
- Ciro Hurtado — Paisajes
- Matt B and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Alkebulan II
- Rema — Heis
- Tems — Born in the Wild
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
- Kris Bowers — The Color Purple
- Hans Zimmer — Dune: Part Two
- Laura Karpman — American Fiction
- Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross — Shōgun
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Barbra Streisand — 'Love Will Survive' (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
- Jon Batiste — 'It Never Went Away' (from the Netflix Documentary American Symphony)
- Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (from Twisters: The Album)
- *NSync and Justin Timberlake — Better Place (from Trolls Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo — 'Can't Catch Me Now' (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Best Music Video
- A$AP Rocky — 'Tailor Swif'
- Charli XCX — '360'
- Eminem — 'Houdini'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'
Who was snubbed for the 2025 Grammys?
For every music fan celebrating their favourite artist's nomination, there was at least two more calling for justice for a snubbed musician. Here are the biggest Grammy snubs for 2025, according to fans.
Ariana Grande.
While singer Ariana Grande received nominations in smaller categories — like Best Dance Pop Recording for her song 'Yes, And', and Best Pop/Duo Performance for 'The Boy is Mine' with Brandy and Monica — the Wicked actor was missing from the major categories. It came as a shock to fans after the success of the 31-year-old's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.
Tyla.
While Tyla won Best African Music Performance last year for her hit single 'Water', fans couldn't help but notice she didn't receive any Grammy nominations this time around. Her self-titled album was certified gold in Brazil, Canada and the United States, and won Best Pop Album at the 30th Annual South African Music Awards, with the musician also earning Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the year.
Jack Antonoff.
Fans were shocked to see Jack Antonoff wasn't nominated for Producer of the Year. The producer, who worked with Taylor Swift on The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter on Short n' Sweet, has won the accolade for the past three years in a row and has been consistently nominated in the category since 2019.
Jungkook.
BTS breakout star Jungkook broke records with his debut solo album Golden, also earning acclaim from critics. The album entered music charts in 25 countries and topped the South Korean, Belgian, French, Lithuanian and Japanese album charts. Jungkook has been previously nominated with the group BTS, but has never won.
Megan Thee Stallion.
Despite having won three Grammy Awards in the past, Megan Thee Stallion was absent from this year's noms list. While only debuting at three on the US Billboard 200 chart, some fans argued that the album influenced culture, with songs like 'Mamushi' going viral on TikTok.
Dua Lipa.
Also missing from the list of the pop girlies was Dua Lipa. While her first two albums scored several Grammy nominations, her recent release, Radical Optimism, missed out. The album received mixed reviews, but fans pointed out that it debuted atop the UK Albums Chart and scored the biggest opening week for a British female in three years.
Where to watch the 2025 Grammys.
Streaming service Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 67th Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live from the US on February 3, 2025.
