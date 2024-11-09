The 2025 Grammy nominations are here and not everyone is happy.

It was always going to be tough competition for the 2025 Grammys — what with the pop girlie renaissance. We had divas like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter sharing the charts for what was a particularly iconic Brat Summer (well, winter for us Aussies).

Yep, we really didn't envy the Recording Academy's task of choosing the nominations this time around. But somehow they managed, albeit with a few controversial omissions.

Here is the full list of Grammy nominees for 2025.

Record of the Year.

The Beatles — 'Now and Then'

Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Charli XCX — '360'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'

Album of the Year.

André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX — Brat

Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year.

Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Please Please Please'

Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé — 'Bodyguard'

Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Charli XCX — 'Apple'

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica — 'The Boy Is Mine – Remix'

Beyoncé feat. Post Malone — 'Levii's Jeans'

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish — 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift — 'Us'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure — 'She's Gone, Dance On'

Four Tet — 'Loved'

Fred Again and Baby Keem — 'Leavemealone'

Justice and Tame Impala — 'Neverender'

Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino — 'Witchy'

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande — 'Yes, And?'

Billie Eilish — 'L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]'

Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch'

Madison Beer — 'Make You Mine'

Troye Sivan — 'Got Me Started'

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX — Brat

Four Tet — Three

Justice — Hyperdrama

Kaytranada — Timeless

Zedd — Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch' A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii and Kaytranada feat. JT — 'Alter Ego' (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley and Antaeus — 'Jah Sees Them' (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso' (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey and David Guetta — 'A Bar Song' (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — 'Residuals'

Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'

Jhené Aiko — 'Guidance'

Muni Long — 'Made for Me (Live on BET)'

SZA — 'Saturn'

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon — 'Can I Have This Groove'

Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald — 'No Lie'

Lucky Daye — 'That's You'

Marsha Ambrosius — 'Wet'

Muni Long — 'Make Me Forget'

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'

Kehlani — 'After Hours'

Muni Long — 'Ruined Me'

SZA — 'Saturn'

Tems — 'Burning'

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine — So Glad to Know You

Childish Gambino — Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr — En Route

Kehlani — Crash

NxWorries — Why Lawd?

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway — Vantablack

Lucky Daye — Algorithm

Muni Long — Revenge

Usher — Coming Home

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B — 'Enough (Miami)'

Common and Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos — 'When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii - Nissan Altima

Eminem, HoudiniFuture, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar — 'Like That'

Glorilla — 'Yeah Glo!'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell and Shaboozey — 'Spaghettii'

Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd — 'We Still Don't Trust You'

Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani — 'Kehlani (Remix)'

Latto — 'Big Mama'

Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu — '3:AM'

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar — 'Like That'

Glorilla — 'Yeah Glo!'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Rapsody & Hit-Boy — 'Asteroids'

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid feat. Playboi Carti — 'Carnival'

Best Rap Album

Common and Pete Rock — The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem — The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin — We Don't Trust You

J. Cole — Might Delete Later

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé '16 Carriages'

Chris Stapleton — 'It Takes a Woman'

Jelly Roll — 'I Am Not Okay'

Kacey Musgraves — 'The Architect'

Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus — 'II Most Wanted'

Brothers Osborne — 'Break Mine'

Dan + Shay — 'Bigger Houses'

Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan — 'Cowboys Cry Too'

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — 'I Had Some Help'

Best Country Song

Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Jelly Roll — 'I Am Not Okay'

Kacey Musgraves — 'The Architect'

Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — 'I Had Some Help'

Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Best Country Album

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton — Higher

Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé — 'Ya Ya'

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings — 'Empty Trainload of Sky'

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves — 'Don't Do Me Good'

Madison Cunningham — 'Subtitles'

Sarah Jarosz — 'Runaway Train'

Sierra Ferrell — 'American Dreaming'

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta — Funk Generation

Kali Uchis — Orquídeas

Kany García — García

Luis Fonsi — El Viaje

Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid — Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin — Rayo

Residente — Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko — Att.

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

Carín León — Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis — Diamantes

Jessi Uribe — De Lejitos

Peso Pluma — Éxodo

Best African Music Performance

Asake and Wizkid — 'MMS'

Burna Boy — 'Higher'

Chris Brown feat. Davido and Lojay — 'Sensational'

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Yemi Alade - Tomorrow

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey — Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado — Paisajes

Matt B and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Alkebulan II

Rema — Heis

Tems — Born in the Wild

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Kris Bowers — The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer — Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman — American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross — Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand — 'Love Will Survive' (from The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste — 'It Never Went Away' (from the Netflix Documentary American Symphony)

Luke Combs - Ain't No Love in Oklahoma (from Twisters: The Album)

*NSync and Justin Timberlake — Better Place (from Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo — 'Can't Catch Me Now' (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky — 'Tailor Swif'

Charli XCX — '360'

Eminem — 'Houdini'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'

Who was snubbed for the 2025 Grammys?

For every music fan celebrating their favourite artist's nomination, there was at least two more calling for justice for a snubbed musician. Here are the biggest Grammy snubs for 2025, according to fans.

Ariana Grande.

While singer Ariana Grande received nominations in smaller categories — like Best Dance Pop Recording for her song 'Yes, And', and Best Pop/Duo Performance for 'The Boy is Mine' with Brandy and Monica — the Wicked actor was missing from the major categories. It came as a shock to fans after the success of the 31-year-old's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Tyla.

While Tyla won Best African Music Performance last year for her hit single 'Water', fans couldn't help but notice she didn't receive any Grammy nominations this time around. Her self-titled album was certified gold in Brazil, Canada and the United States, and won Best Pop Album at the 30th Annual South African Music Awards, with the musician also earning Newcomer of the Year and Female Artist of the year.

Jack Antonoff.

Fans were shocked to see Jack Antonoff wasn't nominated for Producer of the Year. The producer, who worked with Taylor Swift on The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter on Short n' Sweet, has won the accolade for the past three years in a row and has been consistently nominated in the category since 2019.

Jungkook.

BTS breakout star Jungkook broke records with his debut solo album Golden, also earning acclaim from critics. The album entered music charts in 25 countries and topped the South Korean, Belgian, French, Lithuanian and Japanese album charts. Jungkook has been previously nominated with the group BTS, but has never won.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite having won three Grammy Awards in the past, Megan Thee Stallion was absent from this year's noms list. While only debuting at three on the US Billboard 200 chart, some fans argued that the album influenced culture, with songs like 'Mamushi' going viral on TikTok.

Dua Lipa.

Also missing from the list of the pop girlies was Dua Lipa. While her first two albums scored several Grammy nominations, her recent release, Radical Optimism, missed out. The album received mixed reviews, but fans pointed out that it debuted atop the UK Albums Chart and scored the biggest opening week for a British female in three years.

Where to watch the 2025 Grammys.

Streaming service Stan has acquired the exclusive Australian rights to the 67th Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live from the US on February 3, 2025.

