A 24k gold vibrator ring and a sex pillow: Mamamia recaps this year's Goop Gift Guide.

Hush. It's that time of the year, friend.

Because nothing tells us Christmas is coming quite like Gwyneth Paltrow and her annual Goop Gift Guide.

It's always a joy. And by joy we mean it's absolutely insane.

But goodness, it's fun.

Watch: Here's the moment Gwynny P unveiled her candle 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'. Post continues below.

And this year's drop is everything you'd expect. And look, at this point we're almost certain Goop is in on the joke — I mean, the other year a literal pile of $117 sh*t made the list. So.

Here, we've pulled together seven of the best Goop gifts for 2024, because what better way to show someone you love them than with a 24k gold vibrator ring or a sex pillow?

Last year the annual Goop guide gifted us the presence of a $23,000 24k gold vibrator — which might've proved a hard sell with the cost of living, etc. However, this year's offering is a little more cost-friendly — a vibrator ring. On the website it's described as a "powerful bullet-shaped vibrator" that's "mounted on an interchangeable silicone ring, bringing a little buzz and warmth wherever your hand wanders."

A sex toy and a piece of luxury jewellery in one? Nice.

You too can nab the aura of a soft, warm glow with this $375 Himalayan salt lamp.

You know what you look like you need? A sauna. In your home. For a cool $5,870.

In other news, Gwynny has gifted us magnets for our body! Designed to stimulate traditional acupressure points all over the body (like ear seeds), the stickers are magnetised to also incorporate the magic of magnetic fields.

Sounds legit.

Have you ever wanted to eat $1000 caviar? Well, now you can.

If a designated sex pillow has been on your Santa list for agesss, boy do we have some very good news for you. Introducing Tabu The Prim — a wedge-shaped sex pillow you can use to prop up your body however you'd like. Removable linen cover and all.

Secret Santa, if you're reading this….

Good news: this gem stone mat is now on sale for $3k.

Yes! Rainbow stones that apparently heat up and allow you to "bask in pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF)" and are "nicely suited for any practice involving your chakras)."

Happy gifting!

Feature image: GOOP.