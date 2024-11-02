'I'd never been on a cruise. These are my honest thoughts after 2 days at sea.'

My girlfriend and I have travelled the world, but we have never been on a cruise before, so when we were invited aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship recently, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss was about.

It was a trip through local waters. We departed Sydney on a Thursday afternoon and arrived in Melbourne on the Saturday morning, giving us an easy two nights at sea — perfect for first-time cruisers.

Much to my girlfriend's delight, our arrival coincided with the AFL Grand Final weekend in Melbourne. Go sports! I mean, Go Swannies! (Better luck next year??).

Boarding the ship.

On the day of our cruise, the onboarding process was all smooth sailing (pun intended). As we boarded the ship, we were immediately overwhelmed at its sheer size, and the hive of activity as we joined our fellow cruisers.

Making friends with the crew. Image: Supplied.

The first thing that took us by surprise was just how high tech the ship was. Days before we boarded, we were advised to download the Princess Cruise app, which would become our lifeline onboard. Through the app, we were able to see how to get around and what exciting activities were planned for each day of the cruise.

Upon check-in we were handed two small blue electronic chips (medallions) to wear during our stay. Printed with our names, they were personalised to open our room, track our movements (and the movements of family and friends, so you can find your travel companions onboard), and order food and drink.

Checking in. Image: Supplied.

What to eat and drink on a cruise.

After boarding, our first stop was the pool bar to get a drink to kickstart our holiday.

As we approached the bar, I was shocked when the bartender said, "Hi Sharn, welcome on board — can I get you a drink?" Um, what? How did this random man know who I was?

I soon found out that the little blue customised medallions we were given were picked up by one of the 6,000 sensors on board. As we approached any bar or restaurant, the crew's screen would light up with a picture of us, our names and what our favourite drinks were. Princess Cruises are the only cruise line that currently utilises the medallion technology to offer this personalised experience — and I have to say, I kind of loved it. It meant every step of our trip was completely customised and everyone knew who we were.

With two glasses of champagne in hand and the best seats in the house, we sailed out of Sydney Harbour, soaking in the incredible view of the city's most iconic landmarks.

Cruising was made for cocktails. Image: Supplied.

When it came to the food onboard, I have to admit, it was even better than I expected. I was also given the opportunity to go behind the scenes in the kitchen and was shocked at the overwhelming scale of the operation. Put it this way: you will never go hungry on a cruise!

Our ship had two giant buffets, an incredible Japanese restaurant, an Italian restaurant, fine dining options, a Brazilian BBQ, pizza bar, cafe and — my favourite — an unlimited ice cream bar.

The kitchen crew work tirelessly around the clock to make sure whatever you desire is always within arm's reach, and even across the two days we were onboard, we still didn't manage to eat everything we wanted.

The food is fresh and delicious. Image: Supplied.

What to do on a cruise.

The Diamond Princess is originally from Japan and brought all its magnificent cultural influences along with it.

After a full day of exploring the ship, sampling every food and drink option on offer, and an attempted gym session (running on a treadmill while the ground moves underneath you should really be reserved for those with more coordination than a girl like me), my girlfriend and I put our feet up for a relaxing afternoon at the onboard Japanese bathhouse.

The onsen-style bathhouse was filled with four steaming tubs, both in- and outside, along with two saunas to soak your worries away.

Afterwards, we slowly dragged our now pruney bodies to get the best pedicure of my life at the gorgeous onboard spa. Getting a foot massage whilst watching the water drift by was so relaxing that it literally put me to sleep. It truly was the most luxurious moment to wind-down, before we had dinner and watched a show.

One tip I would give other first-time cruisers: make sure you pack plenty of seasickness tablets.

I'm not going to lie, I was terrified of getting seasick and it hit us hard after one particularly rocky night. I forgot to pack sea sickness tablets, but we were able to purchase some onboard, which were really strong and helped us both feel better instantly. If sea sickness hits you, just remember to keep drinking water and eat when you can. Find a spot where you can look at the horizon and take it easy.

So. Much. Fun. Image: Supplied.

For some, cruising is definitely a lifestyle choice. On our final night we met a couple who were on their 100th cruise!

On our last morning, we awoke to the most beautiful sunrise, taking in stunning views of the Melbourne city skyline as we slowly pulled into the port. What an incredible way to top off a relaxing couple of days at sea.

Sharn stayed as a guest of Princess Cruises. All views expressed are the author's own.

Feature Image: Supplied.