'I got my hands on Go-To's new hydrating serum. Here are my honest thoughts.'

I did! I really, really did. And goodness, I'm EXCITED to share my thoughts with you.

In case you had your AirPods in and missed everything, Go-To Skincare just released a new product - their very first hyaluronic acid serum. Eeeep! I can almost hear my flaky face celebrating (keep it down, pls. I'm trying to write).

It's called Much Plumper Skin, and it's $48.

Anyone who has skin on their face gets excited when Go-To releases a new product, so I'm obviously very keen to give it a whirl/invite it over for a long lunch and discuss politics.

And since everyone (my mum) repeatedly (once) asked me if it was any good, I thought I'd also share my thoughts with you and give you my very real verdict on whether it's worth buying.

Because if there's one thing I love doing, it's handing out unwarranted skincare reviews to anyone that will listen.

Outrageous, I know.

Ready? Off we go!

Go-To Much Brighter Skin, reviewed.

Okay, where should we start? Oh, I know - the packaging!

The serum comes in Go-To's signature peachy packaging - it’s a weighty little glass bottle with a white dropper with fun, non-boring instructions on the back.

We love to see it.

On the front of the packaging, it promises "Instant hydration and bouncy, juicy skin" - which ultimately sounds like a VERY good time, indeed. Especially if you're a dame suffering from dehydrated skin. (ME. I'M THAT DAME).

Here's what it looks like in the box:

A vision.

Cute, huh?

And here's what she looks outside of the box:

Oooo! We like. Image: Supplied.

When it comes to the actual formula (the important bit), the serum is clear, and it's delightfully non-fragranced.

It feels incredibly lightweight on the skin (btw, a little goes a long way), and it sinks in really fast, without leaving that gross sticky residue you get with a lot of other hyaluronic acid serums.

Immediately after, your skin feels soft, smooth and lovely.

In terms of what's actually INSIDE the formula, it has four different types of hyaluronic acid (gosh she's a show off) which works to draw water into the skin, while ingredients like provitamin B5 (a humectant) soothes and hydrates the skin.

It also contains do-good peptides that have an incredibly long science-y name (acetyl hexapeptide-8, if you just gotta know), which are basically like the building blocks of things like proteins and collagen. Important!

These work to leave your skin feeling plumper, firmer and smoother, all the while reducing the appearance of fine lines by juicing them up.

The verdict.

There are a lot of hyaluronic acid serums out there - and as a beauty writer and someone with really b**chy skin, I've tried my fair share of 'em. Many of them are okay. Nothing to write home about, though. And often very expensive for what they are.

But Go-To's new serum isn't just any ol' run-of-the-mill hyaluronic acid serum - nah.

The fact that it's also complemented by powerhouse ingredients like provitamin B5 and peptides, makes it a great multi-tasker when it comes to not only improving skin texture but also minimising the appearance of ageing.

IMHO, these kinda of ingredients level it up.

To say I'm impressed with this serum is a wild understatement. I love it. My dehydrated skin loves it. Could mix it in my coffee in the morning (won't) (but could).

After trialling this product for a short while, I've found that it immediately hydrates my persistent dry patches (I have heaps) with absolute ease, keeping my skin feeling moisturised, comfortable and soft, way past the time most other serums would clock off.

Plus, glow! Lots and lots of lovely glow!

It also sits wonderfully under SPF and makeup. No pilling. No back chatting. No BS. Just lovely smooth, comfortable and hydrated skin.

I'm really keen to see how it goes over the next few weeks - so I'll keep you updated. Although, I can already safely say I'll be using ALL of this. Down to the v last drop.

Speaking of which, if you'd like to sniff out a bottle of Much Plumper Skin, you can get it from gotoskincare.com or in-store or online at Mecca.

