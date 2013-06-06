Pinterest is a lovely place. It is filled with beautiful, colourful pictures of intricate handicrafts and baking triumphs. It is a happy place, where rainbow cakes sit alongside vintage bicycles, and adorable racing car bunk beds are displayed next to… well… this.

Ew.

That – for those of you who might not have realised at first glance – is a Barbie Shoe Toilet Seat Cover. And it comes from the unbelievably funny Tumblr: Pinterest, You Are Drunk. If you click through to that site, you can view a rather confronting collection of artistic projects that have fallen just short of functionality, or reasonableness or (frequently) remotely pleasing aesthetics.

When we originally scrolled through the blog, we thought that some of this stuff must have been made up. Or, you know, photographed solely for the purpose of getting it on the blog. “Surely, people aren’t actually Pinning this stuff?” We said.

But, just half an hour of scouring Pinterest taught us that we were wrong. Click through this gallery to get just a small taste of the many strange things that left us thinking: “Go home, Pinterest. You’re drunk.”

These are watermelon donuts. These are a bad idea.

We don't even think the luck of the Irish could help whoever decided that this was a good idea.

This book probably represents everything that is wrong with Pinterest users.

For the amount of effort this person went to to steal a shopping trolley, saw it in half, put in shelves and mount it on the wall, they could have gone to IKEA and bought a wire shelving unit for under $10. And they wouldn't have broken the law.

Just- just... What? WHAT?! Just. Just no.

This one really confused us. Stools are comfy places to put your bum. Bike seats are uncomfy places to put your bum. WHY WOULD YOU RUIN A PERFECTLY GOOD COMFY STOOL BY PUTTING A BIKE SEAT ON IT?!

Those are not pockets, those are breast plates.

These are apparently strawberry cookies. We can't decide whether they look like brains or prawns. Neither is an ideal flavour for baked goods.

It's nice to know that at least SOMEONE has taken tme out of their day to chew gum, spit it out, then mould it into the alphabet.

In our spare time, we love to gaze at cats having cucumber facials...

For all the pantone fans out there... chewing gum done 30 ways.

Think about this image next time you mindlesly crack open a peanut shell.

We can't understand why this 'fresh off the operating table' fashion trend hasn't taken off.

Well if it made it to Paris fashion week....

There is nothing wrong with the nose on that reindeer. Nothing at all.

Are you a Pinterest user? Have you ever seen anything on there that’s just not quite right.