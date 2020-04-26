We asked healthy food blogger and nutritionist Lane Wiederstein to share her favourite sweet treats that any rookie baker can tackle this weekend. Aprons at the ready…

My Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies hit the nail on the head when it comes to a healthy treat. They are refined sugar free, giving you all the comfort without the guilt. I love this recipe as NO hand mixer is required, just one bowl and a spoon… less mess equals a happy baker!

Serves: Makes 12 cookies.

Ingredients

1 cup gluten free flour

1 cup almond meal

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup almond butter

1 egg, whisked

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Mix the flour, almond meal, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the maple syrup, almond butter, vanilla, egg and choc chips. Mix thoroughly. Roll tablespoons of mixture and flatten into 12 cookies on the tray. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Over ripe bananas means one thing... Banana Bread! This recipe has a harmonious balance of flavour, with tartness from the raspberries and creaminess from the banana. I love a slice of this wholesome, antioxidant rich Banana Bread with a cup of tea for an afternoon snack.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

⅓ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 ¾ cups gluten free flour

3 bananas, chopped

½ cup raspberries (I used frozen)

½ cup dark chocolate chips or dark chocolate, chopped

To decorate

Sprinkle raspberries

Sprinkle dark chocolate, chopped

Method

Remove the raspberries from the freezer if you're using frozen raspberries and allow thew to thaw out for 10 minutes prior to use. Preheat the oven to 165°C. Spray a rectangle loaf tin with olive oil spray. Melt the coconut oil is a small bowl, then pour into a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining wet ingredients, then beat with an electric mixer, whisk or hand beater. Mix in the baking soda, cinnamon and gluten free flour until well combined. Slice the banana, then mix it thoroughly through the mixture Add the raspberries and chocolate chips to the mixing bowl, then fold them through gently as you don't want the red raspberry colour to bleed through the mixture and turn it pink. Note: I used a block of Lindt 85% dark chocolate, and chopped it into chunks. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin, then sprinkle an additional handful of raspberries and chocolate on top for decoration. Place the bread in the oven for 55 minutes or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Transfer the bread onto a cooling rack for 10 minutes, then slice into 12 pieces. Serve with nut butter, butter or a drizzle of maple syrup.

My raw cookie dough balls are fuss-free with no blender or cooking required. A great healthy cookie alternative, that is naturally sweetened with coconut and coconut sugar rather than regular table sugar.

Serves: Makes 10 balls.

Ingredients

2 cups almond meal

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup cacao nibs

2 tablespoon coconut sugar or maple syrup

1 tablespoon cinnamon

¼ cup water

2 tablespoon coconut oil, melted

Coating (Optional)

¼ cup desiccated coconut

Method

Place all ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Mix ingredients together thoroughly. Separate mixture into 10 even amounts and roll into balls. Place the ¼ cup of coconut into a small bowl and roll the balls in it until the coconut has stuck on the outside. The balls can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Note

If you find cacao nibs too bitter, swap for a good quality dark chocolate.

Feature Image: Supplied.

These recipes originally appeared on LW Health by Lane and have been republished here with full permission. For more healthy recipes and tips from Lane Wiederstein, check out her blog and follow her on Instagram.