LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The 20-minute hack that gives you smooth, glowing skin.'

She recently joined us on You Beauty, testing beauty trends and viral hacks with Erin Docherty each Wednesday (so you know if they're worth it before you try them yourself).

Chronically online, she's the first person in the Mamamia office to learn about new beauty tips and skincare hacks before they hit the mainstream. Here's the full rundown of the method and results Em can't stop talking about.

She recently came across an at-home method using an oil or balm cleanser that she swears 'completely transformed her skin'. And Em is brutally honest, so when she makes a claim like that I believe her.

If you're anything like me you'll want to try it immediately, so here are five fabulous cleansers to do it with.

Every product Emma makes is lush, but this cleaning oil is my favourite. Packed with nutrients the skin loves (23, to be exact), it dissolves all the gunk and when washed away with water, it turns to a milky water, leaving no residue.

One of Mecca's best sellers, this balm is one of those products you look forward to using and leaves skin super soft. Amino acids in the formula help to calm any inflammation, while pumpkin enzymes very gently exfoliate.

This formula starts out as an oil and emulsifies to milk when you massage. Created specifically for sensitive skin, it's also brilliant for taking off eye makeup without any stinging.

If you get spots or congestion, this balm is perfect for you. Offering antibacterial properties to smooth texture, it removes sunscreen and makeup thoroughly and leaves your skin feeling like you've had a facial.

The Inkey list is seriously underrated in my opinion, and I love that this balm comes in a tube, making it super easy to travel with. Follow Em's massage method, or apply by rubbing it in and then leaving it on for 10 minutes as a mini mask.

