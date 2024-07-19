Glen Powell has been enrolled in the Tom Cruise School of Film. And yes, it's as rogue as it sounds.

With his tiny dog named Hot Brisket and his undeniable charm, Glen Powell is the man of the moment. And we're not the only ones who think so.

Tom Cruise has anointed Powell a movie star, endorsing his Top Gun: Maverick co-star as the next big thing in Hollywood. Not only that, but he inducted Powell into his super-secret-school for actors. And, yes, the story is a little unhinged.

At the London premiere of Powell's new blockbuster Twisters, Cruise made a surprise appearance much to the delight of fans.

Cruise followed up the appearance by sharing a photo with Powell to Instagram, captioning the post, "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!"

In a viral video, Cruise was seen showing Powell the correct way to hold his popcorn bucket so it was visible in the photograph for additional #promo.

Tom Cruise teaches Glen Powell the importance of popcorn promotion at the Twisters premiere. Image: Instagram/@tomcruise

It may not seem like that big of a deal, but as fans went wild on social media the message was clear: Tom Crusie doesn't just throw his support behind anyone.

"Told my dad there's a new Twisters movie out with Glen Powell and Tom Cruise said it's good and my dad lit up like a Christmas tree," one fan joked on X (Twitter).

Hey, say what you will about Cruise—and yes, there's plenty to say—but he still holds esteem as one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. His opinion matters to people. So, to be publicly supported by him is a big deal.

During an appearance on The View to promote Twisters, Powell revealed Cruise had paid for his pilot's license for Top Gun: Maverick. Once he got the license, Cruise then gave him stunt driving lessons.

"Which helped with driving trucks through tough Oklahoma plains in Twisters," he said.

So, when did Cruise "enroll" Powell in his acting school? This is a very weird story, but also heartwarming in a way, I suppose.

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell became fast friends on Top Gun: Maverick. Image: Instagram/@glenpowell

Powell recently told GQ about the time Cruise sent him to a movie theatre in LA for "film school."

He expected to be among a crowd of his own peers but, nope, he was alone in the theatre, watching Cruise speak directly to the camera about everything he knows about filmmaking. For six hours. SIX!

In the video, "Cruise is like: 'Do we all agree that this is what a camera is? This is the difference between a film camera and a digital camera…' The funniest part is on flying. It was like he put together this entire flight school. So he would literally go 'OK, this is what a plane is. Here’s how things fly. Here’s how air pressure works.'"

I wonder if Miles Teller was invited to the super secret school?

Powell further told the magazine of their bond, "The one thing I feel we’re kindred spirits in is he's obsessed with movies. That was our love language on set. I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision."

