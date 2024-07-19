Glen Powell has been enrolled in the Tom Cruise School of Film. And yes, it's as rogue as it sounds.

With his tiny dog named Hot Brisket and his undeniable charm, Glen Powell is the man of the moment. And we're not the only ones who think so.

Tom Cruise has anointed Powell a movie star, endorsing his Top Gun: Maverick co-star as the next big thing in Hollywood. Not only that, but he inducted Powell into his super-secret-school for actors. And, yes, the story is a little unhinged.

At the London premiere of Powell's new blockbuster Twisters, Cruise made a surprise appearance much to the delight of fans.

Cruise followed up the appearance by sharing a photo with Powell to Instagram, captioning the post, "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!"

In a viral video, Cruise was seen showing Powell the correct way to hold his popcorn bucket so it was visible in the photograph for additional #promo.

Tom Cruise teaches Glen Powell the importance of popcorn promotion at the Twisters premiere. Image: Instagram/@tomcruise