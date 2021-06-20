"My boss has hooked up with the perfect bloke!" Everything we know about Gladys Berejiklian's boyfriend.

Eight months since Gladys Berejiklian's on-off relationship with former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire was sensationally revealed to the public, the NSW Premier has confirmed she has a new partner.
High-profile barrister Arthur Moses, SC, - who represented Ms Berejiklian during last year's Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry into Mr Maguire - is the new boyfriend of the Premier.
On Friday, Ms Berejiklian's office confirmed the rumours to media, saying: "They have recently begun spending private time together. The premier will not discuss her private life."
It comes after the premier's sister, Mary Berejiklian, posted a photo to her Instagram, captioned: "After work Friday feels with these two. Glad and her boo."
Ms Berejiklian's colleagues appear to be a fan as well of her new partner, with NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott posting to LinkedIn: "So let’s recap ...... he’s a Parra[matta] supporter, a westie, a Liberal and a Reservist," he shared. "My boss has hooked up with the perfect bloke!"
Ms Berejiklian has always said she is "a very private person". But in October last year, the NSW Premier was forced to reveal parts of her personal life when her ex-boyfriend was being investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
Evidence presented during the inquiry revealed that Mr Maguire and and Ms Berejiklian had been in an on-and-off relationship for five years.
The investigation featured secretly taped phone calls between them.
While she was not accused of wrongdoing, the revelation drew fevered commentary; from the sympathetic ('Gladys Berejiklian is guilty — of falling for a bloke named Daryl Maguire', one headline read) to the scathing ('Time for the Premier to pick a story; ideally one that's real') and the salacious ('Ex-MP's secret nickname for Premier revealed in texts').
Watch: Gladys Berejiklian admits to a "close personal relationship" with former MP Daryl Maguire. Post continues below.