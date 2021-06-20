"My boss has hooked up with the perfect bloke!" Everything we know about Gladys Berejiklian's boyfriend.

Eight months since Gladys Berejiklian's on-off relationship with former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire was sensationally revealed to the public, the NSW Premier has confirmed she has a new partner.

High-profile barrister Arthur Moses, SC, - who represented Ms Berejiklian during last year's Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry into Mr Maguire - is the new boyfriend of the Premier.

On Friday, Ms Berejiklian's office confirmed the rumours to media, saying: "They have recently begun spending private time together. The premier will not discuss her private life."

It comes after the premier's sister, Mary Berejiklian, posted a photo to her Instagram, captioned: "After work Friday feels with these two. Glad and her boo."

Ms Berejiklian's colleagues appear to be a fan as well of her new partner, with NSW Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott posting to LinkedIn: "So let’s recap ...... he’s a Parra[matta] supporter, a westie, a Liberal and a Reservist," he shared. "My boss has hooked up with the perfect bloke!"

Gladys Berejiklian and Arthur Moses. Image: Instagram.

Ms Berejiklian has always said she is "a very private person". But in October last year, the NSW Premier was forced to reveal parts of her personal life when her ex-boyfriend was being investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Evidence presented during the inquiry revealed that Mr Maguire and and Ms Berejiklian had been in an on-and-off relationship for five years.

The investigation featured secretly taped phone calls between them.

While she was not accused of wrongdoing, the revelation drew fevered commentary; from the sympathetic ('Gladys Berejiklian is guilty — of falling for a bloke named Daryl Maguire', one headline read) to the scathing ('Time for the Premier to pick a story; ideally one that's real') and the salacious ('Ex-MP's secret nickname for Premier revealed in texts').

Watch: Gladys Berejiklian admits to a "close personal relationship" with former MP Daryl Maguire. Post continues below.