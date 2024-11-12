'I thought Gladiator II wasn't my type of movie. Then I watched it.'

It's been 24 years since Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic, Gladiator, which means that the weight of expectation couldn't be any heavier for its sequel.

For Gladiator II, the legendary director returns to helm this highly anticipated sequel, which continues the saga of power, corruption and vengeance in Ancient Rome.

But for me, I don't exactly have much to go off, as I have actually never seen the original Gladiator. Yes, that's right. Please forgive me. This makes me, perhaps, not the ideal person to watch the sequel.

On top of this, I would classify action as my least favourite film genre and I'm not particularly fond of violent fight scenes, or well, any fight scenes.

So basically, I'm the worst person in the world to watch this movie. But no one on earth can stop me from witnessing Paul Mescal in a short, leather skirt.

As a worldly woman, it is my civic duty to see Gladiator II.

And luckily, against the odds…. I loved it.

Watch the trailer for Gladiator II. Post continues after video.

Gladiator II picks up on the story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son of Lucilla and Maximus Decimus Meridius (aka Russell Crowe) from the original film.

Living peacefully in Northern Africa, Lucius' life is upended when the Roman army, led by Pedro Pascal's General Marcus Acacius, invades his home. Forced to become a gladiator, he seeks revenge while learning about his family's royal roots.

The impressive cast includes Mescal, Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen, returning as Lucilla, along with Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as the wicked co-emperors Geta and Caracalla.

This movie is sensational. Despite running for well over two hours (a pet peeve of this hard/fast 90-minute girlie), the time surprisingly flew by. While the fight scenes are definitely intense, I still found it watchable, and I loved the rich Roman history being showcased throughout.

The breakout star of this film has to be Pascal: his stoic resilience and quiet confidence carried viewers through the first half.

Pedro Pascal was a scene-stealer. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Another highlight was Stranger Things star Quinn, who is truly unhinged (in the best way) in this role. He was clearly born to play a twisted Roman dictator, and he pulls it off with ease. Paired with The White Lotus' Hechinger, they made believable siblings you love to hate.

Nielsen gave a layered performance — she led with grace and maturity (but was a little forgettable).

But the man and myth we all came for, Mescal truly does steal the show. He is mesmerising in this, offering a different kind of action hero than the days of Crowe. Mescal is every bit as commanding, but he still has an edge and a softness, which saves him from coming across as some generic action lead.

And of course, he's plenty hunky too. Like oooft, he's arguably never been hotter, even when he had a spellbinding chain around his neck in Normal People.

Washington's performance might divide viewers. For the most part, I found his snakey portrayal of Macrinus believable and enjoyed the comedic reprieve he offered. But occasionally, his over-the-top energy felt a little misplaced, as if he was in the wrong movie, but I'm happy to be in the minority here.

The original film's genius, John Mathieson, returns as cinematographer, mastering the grand scale of Rome's Colosseum.

A specific shoutout to the plethora of animals that pop up throughout the film. The baboon fighting scenes are truly horrifying, as is the moment an actual rhinoceros (well not actual lol) rides into the Colosseum.

Then there is the naval battle where the whole arena was flooded with water so that ships could float through. To add to the spectacle, sharks were swimming in the water, which might get a few eye-rolls from viewers, but not me!

Lucius battles all sorts of creatures in Gladiator II. Image: Paramount Pictures.

I loved it. And it's not complete fantasy, as there were stories of sea creatures being released into the Colosseum in ancient times.

The musical score, composed by Harry Gregson-Williams, was stunning, transporting the audience from the first beat to the world of ancient Rome.

As far as criticism, this isn't a perfect movie. A few scenes dragged on a little too long, especially some of the blood-thirsty moments that are not for the faint of heart.

Some of the actors were underused, like Pascal and Quinn, who I couldn't keep my eyes off every moment they were on screen. I wanted more!

A few of Lucius' emotional moments felt either rushed or not entirely earned, as he quickly moves from hating his heritage to embracing his family in the flash of a handful of scenes.

There's also a wide variety of accents that are a tad confusing, ranging from old English to broad American with a Hispanic affliction.

Don't expect any Italians in this movie about Rome, that's for sure.

But these are minor gripes. Overall, Ridley Scott has created an absolute spectacle of cinema. It will grip viewers from the moment Lucius appears on screen and is a historical action film for the ages. Sharks and all!

Feature image: Paramount Pictures.