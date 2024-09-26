'When my sister received a terrifying diagnosis, I made a life-changing decision.'

To my sister. To my Lil,
Six years. Six years it's been since they wheeled us into the operating theatre side by side. Our sweaty hands firmly clasped, we made a daft reference to Titanic as Mum and Dad watched on, concealing their fear with smiles and fogged glasses.
Six years ago, I gave you a part of myself because seven years ago I nearly lost you completely.
As a young girl you were always the life of the party. Shirley Temple ringlets, Barbie doll in hand (always half-naked, head shaved) and absolute mischief in your eyes. You were trouble but completely unafraid. Even at a young age, you were courageous and bold where I was calculated and creative. It's funny now to think how we've always been a perfect match.