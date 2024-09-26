'When my sister received a terrifying diagnosis, I made a life-changing decision.'

It was a gift watching you take these traits and letting them flourish to build the walls of your future life. Your mischief turning to inimitable humour, your courage turning to resilience and fearlessness to the most incredible humility. Your path was set and what a beautiful path it was.

And then you fell sick and like your foot missing the final step in the dark, everything stopped. The laughter was replaced with fear and the joy with grief. I couldn't fathom a life without you. My other half. I fell asleep every night asking the same question over and over. Why you? Why not me? It haunted me. It still does.

So, I made a decision. The easiest decision I have ever made in my life: to give you back yours. When they tested me to be your donor they said what we had was rare. That our organs were the most compatible match for each other. As if we needed to be told.

Image: Supplied.