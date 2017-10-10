News
movies

Girls Trip is the kind of movie that will make you scream and then call your best friend.

Have you ever taken an extra close look at your best girlfriends and found them hilarious, compelling and maybe even just a tiny bit horrifying?

Well, watching the female led ensemble comedy Girls Trip will give you all those feelings and more. It’s the kind of movie where if you’re not shrieking with laughter, you’re covering your eyes with your hands in embarrassment. (Or sometimes just shaking your head in disappointment.)

Watch the video playing above to see Jada Pinkett Smith talk to Mamamia Entertainment Editor Laura Brodnik about losing herself in motherhood and which of her celebrity friends she would take on a girls trip.

For more warm and fuzzy feelings, check out these feel-good videos here.

